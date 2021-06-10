GREENVILLE — Greenville's Town Council and Floyd County Parks and Recreation staff gathered Thursday evening dedicate the new fountain at Greenville Park, which is part of recent additions to the 14-acre facility.
“We’re a very small town with very limited budgets for what we can and can’t do, and we’ve done great things here in Greenville over the past few years,” said Greenville Town Council President Greg Redden.
The project cost about $5,500, and it was funded by the Town of Greenville and Floyd County Parks and Recreation. The ADA-compliant drinking fountain includes a bottle filler and dog bowl.
Redden said Greenville Water Superintendent Audi Finley was “instrumental” in completing the project, and the Greenville Water Utility donated labor and supplies for the water line installation.
Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers said he hopes the addition of the new fountain at the park, at 6455 Buttontown Road, inspires similar investments in other Floyd County parks.
A few weeks ago, Floyd County Parks and Recreation partnered with the Floyd County Library to add a story walk at Greenville Park along its pedestrian walkway.
The story walk features story boards of children’s books that children and families can read as they walk along the pathway.
“It’s a nice thing for kids to do while out on a walk with mom and dad,” Jeffers said.
Floyd County's first story walk was placed in 2019 at Kevin Hammersmith Park in New Albany, and Jeffers said the parks department and library intend to add another at Sam Peden Community Park in New Albany by the end of the year.
In 2019, a renovated basketball court and the new pedestrian pathway were added to Greenville Park.
“The [walkway] changed the whole park,” Jeffers said. “It’s a place to ride bikes and to walk and take babies in a stroller. It’s really nice, and it’s getting a lot of use.”
Redden said he sees people using the paths on a regular basis.
“Anytime you come out here the paths are just being used all the time with pets and exercising,” he said.
