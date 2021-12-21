SOUTHERN INDIANA — Four graduating seniors living in Clark and Floyd counties are the recipients of Lilly Endowment scholarships.
In Clark County, Jackson Mullins and Leila Sidahmed of Clarksville High School were both named Lilly Endowment Community Scholars for 2022. In Floyd County, Giavanna Yowell of New Albany High School and Corinne Dilger of Jeffersonville High School are the recipients of the scholarship.
The students will receive full tuition to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana of their choice. The scholarship also includes a $900 annual stipend for books and equipment.
The Lilly scholarship for Clark and Floyd counties is administered by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said due to the "generosity of this scholarship program we are able to award these life-changing, four-year scholarships to deserving students in Clark and Floyd counties who will go on to pursue their education and achieve their goals.”
An independent committee of civic volunteers reviewed and scored the applicants in a blind review process, and 13 semi-finalists were selected from 159 applicants from Clark and Floyd counties.
The Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. selected the finalists. The scholarship program awarded 143 scholarships across the state.
CLARK COUNTY
Sidahmed said the recipients learned the first week of December that they had received the scholarships. She has been planning to apply for the scholarship since her freshman year.
“I am going to use to pay for my college, which will be helpful for my dad, because I have four younger siblings that still have to go to college, so that weight lifted off him is very much useful for us,” she said. “He was very excited when I told him.”
Mullins said it was a long process to apply for the scholarship, and it was “pretty nerve-wracking having to wait.”
“I immediately called my mom, and it’s just such a big thing for me and it’s such a big thing for my family,” he said. “Also, I have a twin sister who’s going to be going to college at the same time, so it really helps with the financials of having to pay.”
He hopes to attend either Purdue University or Butler University to study pharmacy.
Both students emphasize that in addition to focusing on academics and taking dual credit classes, they have been actively involved in extracurriculars at Clarksville High School and in the community.
Sidahmed is the president of the school’s Key Club, National Honors Society chapter and student council. She hopes to attend Indiana University Bloomington to study biochemistry with plans to attend medical school.
Mullins is the treasurer of the school’s National Honor Society and student council, as well as president of the Spanish club, a member of Key Club and varsity manager for the basketball team. They have also been involved in NEXTGEN program of Leadership Southern Indiana.
Adrienne Goldman, principal of Clarksville High School, said the school is proud of both students for receiving this honor, and "there are lots of good things coming for them in the future.”
“I think they’re just wonderful representatives for Clarksville High School both academically and in the community — they do lots of community service and are part of our service organizations — and it’s just a really proud moment for all of us.”
FLOYD COUNTY
Yowell, a senior at New Albany High School, said receiving the scholarship is “definitely a blessing,” and when she learned she had received the award, she felt “all her hard work over the years had just paid off.”
“I really want to be a doctor when I grow up, and I know that going through undergrad and medical school is going to cost a lot of money. My mom is our only financial support in a six-person household, and this means I can go to school and not worry about underlying debts,” she said. “I can just worry about my degree and what job to get.”
She will be looking at colleges in Indiana such as Notre Dame and Ball State. She plans to major in biochemistry with a pre-med track. She hopes to attend medical school and pursue pediatric medicine.
Her parents have encouraged her to be a well-rounded student, and as she has focused on her studies, she has received top honors in Advanced Placement courses, Yowell said. She has served on the school’s volleyball team and worked as a camp counselor at the local YMCA. She has also been a Girl Scout for 13 years,
Dilger, who is a Floyd County resident and senior at Jeffersonville High School, said it was an incredible feeling when she read the email announcing that she had won the scholarship.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I ran down the stairs shouting around the house.”
She is interested in looking at schools such as Butler University, Hanover College and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. She plans to major in biology with either a minor or double major in women and gender studies, and she plans to pursue the pre-med track.
The scholarship will take the financial burden off of the college experience, and she hopes to “totally invest in the academic experience and experiences in the local community,” including shadowing at local hospitals.
“I’m so grateful this opportunity has been given, and I know it’s going to help me grow even more as a person and a community member because of everything I’m going to experience through this.”
She has been involved with activities such as the NEXTGEN program, and she worked with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana for a kindergarten readiness project. At Jeffersonville High School, she is the president of the Junior Optimist Club, and she has served as a student ambassador and the leadership team of the student council.
“It was a lot of rigorous classes and a lot of extracurriculars, and I just cannot credit Jeff High enough,” Dilger said. “It has given me so many opportunities — I’ve taken a bunch of advanced courses, and there were leadership opportunities and extracurriculars to participate in. The teachers were so incredible.”
