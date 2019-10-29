GREENVILLE — The Greenville Fire board grew last week as four new members were appointed by the Floyd County Commissioners.
With the additions, the board now has five members, up from the original three-member arrangement established in May. The board was first set up to help guide the transformation of Greenville's current volunteer fire department into a fire district with paid firefighters. The lone holdover from the previous board is Heather Peters, who said she is ready to get to work with her new colleagues.
"I'm very happy with it," she said of the board's increase in size. "Hopefully, we can go back to get some work done and do what's in the best interest of Greenville."
Peters will be joined by Matt Smith, David Gomes, Brian Durham and Gary Pennington, all of whom were selected out of a pool of about 10 applicants.
The new members bring a breadth of experience with them from different sectors — something Peters said will be crucial as they decide how to move forward with structuring the fire service in the coming year, once the volunteer fire department's contract expires on Dec. 31.
One new member, Gomes, is currently a volunteer with Greenville Fire, though he is expected to resign from the department to avoid conflicts of interest. Pennington brings his 25 years of experience with the Department of Natural Resources, with relevant knowledge that includes how to best handles wildfires.
Commissioner John Schellenberger and Peters both said that while having a first-hand understanding of fire services is beneficial, business skills — like those brought to the table by Smith — will also come in handy.
"There is some misconception out there that the residents want a fire district right away," Schellenberger said. "That's where the board needs to look at their finances. They need to see what they can do next year to proceed."
When the contract for services runs out at the end of the year, the new fire board will have a few options moving forward. Though the fire board won't have its tax levy funding until 2021, it is expected to be equipped with some money transferred from the Greenville Township Trustee.
That money would allow the board to continue services with the volunteer service for the duration of 2020, if it chooses to do so. Another option would be to contract for limited services with neighboring fire services — like Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, Lafayette Fire Protection District or New Chapel EMS.
"What they can do is take this money that they're getting from the trustee and go ahead and contract with the volunteer service [for 2020]," Schellenberger said. "With this extra money, they could even conceivably pay some of their volunteers a small stipend to get people involved."
By choosing to extend the volunteer contract or do limited services, Schellenberger said, Greenville could continue receiving fire services until the board receives full funding in 2021, at which point it could move forward with a more robust contract or establish its own full-time fire department.
If fire board members were to try to move forward with a full-time service for 2020, Schellenberger said they would need to take out a loan — a route he would like to avoid until it is known what the 2021 funding will look like.
"They need to know how much of a tax levy they're going to be getting before they should do something like that," he said. "If they can maybe contract with another company for limited coverage or go with the volunteer service, I would like to avoid that debt."
Sharing this sentiment was Peters, though she recognized it will largely depend on the mindsets of her fellow board members.
"Personally, I don't want to take on any debt if we don't have to," she said. "It'll be up to the other board members. That'll be a big discussion coming up."
In the meantime, Schellenberger said it's important to gather public opinion on the options before making a decision.
"I think we have confident people in there that will be open-minded," he said. "One thing I impressed upon them is public input. They all agreed that they would allow public input prior to the meeting. They need to do that before making a decision as well. It's important... I encourage people to attend these fire board meetings to see what's going on."
Peters said she would like to schedule a special meeting as soon as possible to bring the entire board up to speed. The next regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Greenville Fire Station.
