NEW ALBANY — Four non-profit organizations were each approved for $50,000 grants from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds at the New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Volunteers of America and Friends of Town Clock Church each requested the ARP funding for different reasons, and each grant was approved unanimously by the commission.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana’s Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman and Chief Development Officer Emily Carter-Essex spoke on behalf of the program and the need for the funds.
In New Albany, the program now serves 11 kids and their families by providing a mentor for the child and support services for the entire family. There are 21 kids on the waitlist seeking a match with a mentor. The group plans to use the money to help get the kids off the waitlist, and also increase awareness about the organization.
“We have to get the word out that we have this opportunity and these resources available,” Carter-Essex said.
Friedman said that they have never seen the need for young people to have mentoring and guidance like they do today because of isolation and mental health challenges due to the pandemic.
“We know that we’ll be able to help raise up the young future leaders of New Albany,” Friedman said.
The executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Leslea Townsend Cronin, presented the non-profit’s goal of using the funds to help make systemic change, and not only increasing housing stability but looking at what is causing homelessness.
Cronin said that the coalition’s focus in New Albany is to make sure that they are collaborating with all the different groups that have the same goals, instead of offering an overlap in services. She said that the pandemic has helped to push teamwork between the various organizations.
“Addressing just one issue at a time just doesn’t work. It’s really got to be all the agencies, all the services pulling together and really creating this systemic change in our community,” Cronin said. “Not one agency can meet the need, and we have to meet the need together.”
Cronin said that there is a team of agencies that work together to go into homeless camps and connect with people experiencing homelessness to provide the services they need.
The coalition aids in preventing evictions and providing connections for services that help with substance abuse and mental health issues, among other efforts.
Volunteers of America was represented by Senior Director Clark and Floyd County Kim Caballeros and Senior Director of Communications and Government Relations Doug Scofield at the meeting.
The organization works to provide housing and employment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“So often people with disabilities are kind of isolated and sort of hidden in their communities,” Caballeros said, “Our work is to not only help them have healthy lives...but also make sure they are living meaningful lives, that they have relationships and ties to their community.”
Caballeros said that the funding would definitely help highlight the group’s work and increase demand, because it would allow them to get another person into their supported employment program who could build relationships in the community.
“Then we could link the people that we support and that want to work and want to contribute what their skills are in the New Albany community,” Caballeros said.
Friends of Town Clock Church will be using its grant to add a digital footprint to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and expand tourism of Town Clock Church and the Underground Railroad Center.
“I think this is appropriate and continues our commitment to building the heritage and awareness for our cultural and historical assets,” commission member Adam Dickey said.
