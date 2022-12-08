SOUTHERN INDIANA — Four high school seniors have been named Lilly Scholars in Floyd and Clark counties.
On Wednesday, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana announced the recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, which is awarded to two graduating seniors in each county.
Tuesday was an emotional day for the four students as each recipient was surprised at their school with the news that they won the scholarship.
The Lilly Scholarship provides full tuition to any university or college in Indiana. It also covers required fees and provides an allocation of up to $900 per year for books and equipment.
In Floyd County, the recipients include Alaina Walker and Wesley Omerso, both students at New Albany High School. In Clark County, recipients include Emma McCutcheon of Charlestown High School and Alyssa Leezer of Clarksville High School.
“I would like to send congratulations to all of the finalists, as well as a special thank you to Lilly Endowment Inc., which has been incredibly supportive of our foundation and this community,” Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Speed said in a news release. “Because of the generosity of this scholarship program, we are able to award these life-changing scholarships to deserving applicants in Clark and Floyd counties, who will go on to pursue their education and achieve their goals.”
There were 156 applicants and 12 semi-finalists for the local Lilly scholarships.
ALAINA WALKER
When Alaina Walker realized she won the scholarship, she was “so excited and so surprised.”
She has always been a good student, and she has endeavored to be well-rounded and to be a “leader inside the [school] building and outside the building,” she said. She is an athlete who has been involved in soccer, basketball and track at NAHS.
This year, Alaina has been selling shirts with the words “Be Kind” to raise money for suicide awareness. The campaign is in honor of her sister Ella Walker, who died of suicide in January at age 13.
She said receiving the Lilly Scholarship shows that her hard work has paid off.
“I know one thing when people get older, they stress student loans and stuff like that, and I feel like this just takes a weight off me…and it’s because I’ve worked my butt off,” Alaina said.
Alaina’s parents, Trinna and Rich Walker, were there Wednesday as their daughter received the exciting news.
“We’re just super excited and happy for her,” Trinna Walker said. “She’s worked just really, really hard on making good grades and doing all kinds of volunteer work, and we’re just happy to see that she’s so happy.”
Rich Walker said her efforts to earn the Lilly Scholarship helped drive her through tough times this year. He describes Alaina as someone who always wants to serve her community.
“When she was a little kid she was always doing stuff,” he said. “She worked at the soup line, and she worked at the animal shelter. These were things that she wanted to do that we didn’t suggest or anything.”
For college, Alaina is considering the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and the University of Southern Indiana, and she plans to study criminal justice. She hopes to eventually study criminal law and become a prosecutor.
WESLEY OMERSO
Wesley Omerso said he was “completely surprised” by the announcement that he won the Lilly Scholarship.
“I was so confused, and especially when they said my name, I was like, what?” he said. “It was incredible. I was so, so excited.”
He has received good grades and taken many Advanced Placement classes at NAHS, and he has been involved in many school activities over the years. He has been in theater for the past three years and band for the past eight years, and he plays percussion, flute and piano.
Wesley’s mother, Jennifer Omerso, said her son has been “self-driven” and determined to succeed.
“It all started in like the seventh grade when he got straight As, and he was like, I’m going to make it my goal to have straight As all through high school, and then he found out in high school he was ranked No. 1, and then it was like, I’m going to stay ranked No. 1,” she said. “I was just like, son, just want you to know, at no point in time do we expect this, it’s OK.”
She is happy to see her son have his “moment in the sun” after all his hard work.
Wesley is thrilled that the scholarship will make college affordable for him, and he thanked his family and NAHS staff who helped him succeed.
“I think that this just shows that if you work hard enough, you can really achieve anything,” he said.
He is considering Notre Dame and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for college, and he plans to study computer science.
“If I get into [MIT], I will probably go there, but Notre Dame — I have the money to go there now,” Wesley said. “It’s going to be amazing.”
EMMA McCUTCHEON
Emma McCutcheon said she “was in shock” when she learned that she was a Lilly Scholar.
“The first thought that came to my head was that I did it, I actually did it,” she said. “Like, this isn’t a dream, I actually did it, and all of my hard work has actually paid off. It was kind of that weight off my shoulders.”
Since freshman year at Charlestown High School, she has been involved with sports and extracurriculars. She has served as a student council member and as a student ambassador.
Emma is also highly involved in her church and others community activities. She has served as the state president of the student-led Family Career Community Leaders of America organization.
“I’ve just always tried to be involved with everything, that way I’d have more opportunities to reach out to people and give back to the community that got me where I’m at today,” she said.
Emma’s family has faced unexpected challenges in the past year that affected their college savings, so the scholarship is alleviating stress for both herself and her parents, she said.
Emma’s mother, Alma McCutcheon, said the Lilly Scholarship has been a “tremendous blessing,” and she is “beyond proud.” She describes her daughter as a lifelong “go-getter.”
“She’s focused on her school, definitely, but she’s also focused on being a good person,” she said. “She’s always been really driven and focused.”
Emma plans to major in forensics and investigative sciences in college, and she has been accepted at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Indiana Tech and Trine University.
ALYSSA LEEZER
As she learned that she was named a Lilly Scholar, Alyssa Leezer had to “take a deep breath” as she took in the moment. It has been heartwarming to see the community cheer her on throughout the process, she said.
“It’s just something that is really overwhelming, but it’s really special to me, and it means a lot to make everyone proud, make my parents proud and just know that I am good enough to receive that scholarship,” she said. “
Alyssa is an athlete who has been playing basketball since third grade, and she serves as the captain of the girls’ basketball team at Clarksville High School. She has worked to maintain straight As throughout high school, and she has been involved as a senior class officer, a member of the school’s Key Club and a member of the National Honor Society.
She is excited about both the recognition and the financial implications associated with the scholarship.
“Part of me was so caught up in the actual prestigiousness of it that I forgot [that] it really does take just such a financial relief off of me and my family,” she said. “Especially in today’s times — college debt is such a big debate, and just knowing that I will be out of college completely not worried about any debt just makes me feel so much better.”
Alyssa’s mother, Kimberly Gambill, said this is a “well-deserved” honor for her daughter.
“I just know how she is, and I thought she would rock it,” she said. “She is amazing, very involved and she goes above and beyond for everybody and anybody.”
Alyssa is “keeping her options open” when it comes to college, but one of her top contenders is Indiana University for its sports management program. She would like to be a student manager for the women’s basketball team, and she hopes to receive a master’s in sports analytics as she pursues a career as a sports data analyst.
