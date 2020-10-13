JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Health Department will offer free drive-through training to administer naloxone (Narcan), a drug that may reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The training, which includes a naloxone kit, could be beneficial to anyone with a substance use disorder or has friends or family with a substance use disorder, the department said in a news release.
As of the end of September, the county had recorded 159 overdoses, which puts it on track for its highest-ever annual rate.
The training Wednesday, Oct. 14 is free and lasts about 15 minutes, but participants are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/in--jeffersonville/narcan/. Those attending will stay in their cars and should bring a mask.
"Substance use disorder may have affected someone you know, a family member, relative, friend, classmate or co-worker," the news release said. "Together, as a community, we can make a difference by learning the signs, learning how to communicate the risk of drug use and by learning how to administer the lifesaving skill."
