Narcan Training-3 (copy) (copy)

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid-induced drug overdose, but may require more than one dose in cases where the drug is cut with fentanyl.

 News and Tribune photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Health Department will offer free drive-through training to administer naloxone (Narcan), a drug that may reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 

The training, which includes a naloxone kit, could be beneficial to anyone with a substance use disorder or has friends or family with a substance use disorder, the department said in a news release.

As of the end of September, the county had recorded 159 overdoses, which puts it on track for its highest-ever annual rate. 

The training Wednesday, Oct. 14 is free and lasts about 15 minutes, but participants are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/in--jeffersonville/narcan/. Those attending will stay in their cars and should bring a mask. 

"Substance use disorder may have affected someone you know, a family member, relative, friend, classmate or co-worker," the news release said. "Together, as a community, we can make a difference by learning the signs, learning how to communicate the risk of drug use and by learning how to administer the lifesaving skill."

Tags

Recommended for you