ELIZABETH — Free EV charging stations are now available for casino and hotel guests at Caesars Southern Indiana.
The 12 charging stations are under cover inside two Caesars Southern Indiana parking garages. Chargers are compatible with all electric vehicles (Tesla requires an adapter).
“We are thrilled to offer a convenient charging option to our guests who drive EVs,” said Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana general manager. “Such amenities show that Caesars strives to exceed customer expectations at each visit, and that we are committed to supporting environmental sustainability.”
The Casino Garage has six charging stations on Level 3 by the entrance. The Hotel Garage on Level 2 has six stations to the right of the elevator lobby entrance.
EV drivers can monitor charging progress on a mobile phone app. Charging is free to hotel and casino guests.
Caesars Southern Indiana is at 11999 Casino Center Drive in Elizabeth. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/caesars-southern-indiana or call (866) 676-7463.
