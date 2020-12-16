JEFFERSONVILLE — A Southern Indiana trucking company is giving back to the community with a free ham and turkey giveaway this week.
Jeffersonville-based B & J Trucking Services, Inc., assisted by the Jeffersonville Fire Department, will have more than 500 hams and 350 turkeys to give out Friday starting at noon at the Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring Street. Families and individuals can choose which one they want.
Steve Jenkins, controller at B and J Trucking, said the company wanted to help out the community, especially during what has been a hard year for so many.
"We knew we wanted to do something good for those who are in need and really didn't know what we wanted to do," he said, adding that many of their vendors stepped up right away to help financially.
"It's been a tough year on everybody — trucking included, especially those who are in the food hauling business," like B and J is, Jenkins said. "[We're] limited what we can do but we're fortunate and want to help others."
The giveways are first come, first served, with the event ending at 8 or sooner if all the turkeys and hams have been given out.
