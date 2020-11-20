CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department is offering free drive-thru training today in Henryville to learn to administer naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.
The initiative comes as the county reports 159 overdoses to date, with the fatal overdose rate trending higher than in years past, according to a news release.
The training includes a free dosage of naloxone and will be held until 3 p.m. at the Monroe Township Fire Department, 315 South Ferguson St., Henryville. To participate, sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-through-naloxone-training-tickets-127187865329?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Masks should be worn during the training, which takes about 15 minutes.
"Substance use disorder may have affected someone you know, a family member, friend, classmate or co-worker," according to the release. "Together as a community we can make a difference by learning the signs, learning how to communicate the risk of drug use and by learning how to administer this lifesaving skill."
