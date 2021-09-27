JEFFERSONVILLE — A new nonprofit orchestra serving Southern Indiana and Louisville is focused on providing accessible concerts for anyone to enjoy.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra will present its premiere concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St. in Jeffersonville. The event is free to the public.
David Borman III is the founder, artistic director and conductor of Derby City Chamber Orchestra, as well as the music director for First Presbyterian Church. He recently completed a master’s of music performance in orchestral conducting from the University of Louisville.
The goal was to create a “live-in” chamber orchestra in Jeffersonville that eliminates barriers to orchestral performances, Borman said. The plan is to eventually offer about four concerts a year.
“I want people in the community no matter their socioeconomic status, no matter their day-to-day life to be able to come and enjoy music no matter how much money they have in the bank at the end of the day,” he said.
Borman said the orchestra is focused on highlighting artists who are underrepresented in the classical music world, including LGBTQ artists, women and people of color. Andrew Herald, a non-binary composer from Louisville, is premiering a new work called “Dark Tides” at the concert.
The concert will also feature the local premiere of a double violin concerto by 18th-Century French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who is the earliest-known European composer of African ancestry.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra brings in “world-class artists,” Borman said, and Sunday's concert will feature performances by violin soloists Andrew Sords and Mari Sato and pianist Daniel Overly.
The “Dark Tides” composition is an atmospheric and modern piece, Borman said.
“It puts you in the space of perhaps loss and the feelings of grief we’re all experiencing for the last two years with the pandemic, and it comes from a place of searching for what’s next and searching for the next steps and the new beginnings — coming out of this in a way that is beneficial and positive for everyone.”
Borman said he has worked with Sords in the past, noting the violinist “brings energy and personality to any ensemble and just amplifies what individuals are capable of.”
There have been many challenges of planning the concert during the pandemic, Borman said, including working out the logistics and ways to keep musicians and attendees safe. Masks will be required at the concert.
Borman looks forward to presenting performances of "high artistic value” in Southern Indiana. The Derby City Chamber Orchestra concerts will feature a casual atmosphere where people can dress how they want and clap whenever they want during concerts, he said.
Later this year, Borman plans to offer a holiday concert, and in the spring, he plans to offer a concert featuring operatic performances that tell "stories not told before.” The operatic performance would likely be a cycle of small, 30-minute works in which he hopes to premiere new pieces.
