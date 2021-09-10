As the summer of 2021 draws to a close, the Ogle Center, located on the campus of IU Southeast in New Albany, would like to invite you to free outdoor concert sponsored by local resident and philanthropist Patty Cress, featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra starring southern gents Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson.
The group has become known all over the world for their high-energy show, inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Their performance showcases elements of motown, country music, folk and rock and roll.
“We are really excited to bring a high energy show to the folks of southern Indiana,” said front man Jeremy Davis. “Thank you to Patty Cress and the Ogle Center for putting this together,” Davis continued. “We can’t wait.”
After more than a year, the Ogle Center is once again inviting live audiences to the IU Southeast campus, specifically to the outdoor Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater for world class entertainment.
“After 20 months of isolation due to this pandemic, I thought it was important to invite the community out to the Ogle Center for a world-class performance,” said Patty Cress, the primary sponsor of the event. “It was very important to me that this event be free of charge to anyone who wants to attend and that it be safely presented outdoors. The amphitheater is the perfect venue for this.”
Most recently The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performed live on the nationally televised “Huckabee Show” carried on the TBN Channel. You can experience samples of their high-energy performances, including the TBN performance at www.equinoxorchestra.com.
While the concert is free of charge, attendees are encouraged to register at www.oglecenter.com under the “events and performances” tab. Some seating will be provided, but depending on crowd size, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Since the event is outdoors there will be minimal COVID restrictions, which are detailed on the registration page.
Event Details
When: Monday, Sept. 20
Where: The Ogle Center - Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater
Parking: Available free of charge on campus
Time: 7:30- 9 p.m.
Cost: FREE - please register online
The Ogle Center is the performing and visual arts center of the IU Southeast campus and hosts a broad and diverse spectrum of public and academic programming. The Ogle Center presents professional performance, student productions and concerts, lectures and speaker series that engage, enlighten and entertain the campus and the community. The Ogle Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
