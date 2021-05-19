JEFFERSONVILLE — To celebrate the return of live music and kick off Penny Lane at the Park this Memorial Day weekend, organizers of Abbey Road on the River are announcing two free preview concerts to be staged Friday evening, May 28.
First, The Rooftop Concert featuring Hard Day’s Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the balcony of the Walcott Jeffersonville Apartments at 222 W. Maple St. The balcony overlooks the expansive lawn on the north side of the Big Four Station Park, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show from the lawn.
The Beatles’ unannounced and impromptu final concert on Jan. 30, 1969, live from the rooftop of London’s Apple Records will be recreated note for note at The Rooftop Concert. The band will be dressed in the mod Carnaby street attire that made this concert the most fashionable of its time. The historic concert, the subject of several books and two documentary films, has become the most famous pop-up music event in history.
Following The Rooftop Concert, a Sound Check Party featuring two of Abbey Road On The River’s most popular bands, Puerto Rico’s The Jukebox Beatles with special guests The Newbees, will turn up the volume. The concert will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the big stage on the south side of the park near Market Street.
Both concerts are free and open to the public.
“We were all ecstatic when The Walcott and Jeffersonville Parks gave us approval to kick off the holiday weekend with live music on Friday,” said event producer Gary Jacob. “We know our fans are eager to twist and shout again, and these free shows will give them a taste of what they can experience throughout the weekend,”
Echoing the theme of Abbey Road on the River, Penny Lane at the Park will honor and celebrate the music of The Beatles and the 1960s in a somewhat smaller setting with food trucks, vendors, art installations and more.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore shares Jacobs’ enthusiasm. “Penny Lane will be our first large-scale event in a long time. There are a lot of exciting things happening in Jeffersonville right now and we’re looking forward to seeing old friends, welcoming new friends and sharing the excitement of coming together for a weekend of music with them.”
Penny Lane at the Park is produced by Abbey Road on the River with support from the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department and is sponsored by WAVE 3 News, Southern Indiana Tourism, The Radisson Hotel, TownePlace Suites, The Walcott Jeffersonville, News and Tribune, Budweiser and WAKY radio.
Penny Lane at the Park will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and May 30, at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
Tickets can be purchased at AROTR.com and cost $10 per person. Children 10 and younger are free.
The 2021 WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River will be Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-6, 2021.
For continuous updates and information, go to www.arotr.com.
