SOUTHERN INDIANA — With just a few months left until graduation, Kayla Howard has her eyes set on the future.
The Charlestown High School senior wants to become a teacher, focusing on consumer and family sciences.
“I want to help people have the skills that they need in life. I want to advocate for it. I also really have always loved helping others,” Howard said. “I want to change the world. I want to change someone’s world.”
Getting to that point comes at a cost — college tuition, fees, books and board.
“I always knew that I would have to pay for college myself, because, like, I don’t come from the richest background,” Howard said. “I never really knew how expensive it was until I was in high school and I was looking for that type of stuff.”
She doesn’t want to be one to later be burdened with debt, especially while making a teacher’s salary, she said. Howard, who has been accepted to Purdue University, found out that much of her college will be paid for thanks to the 21st Century Scholarship program. The state-funded initiative offers income-eligible Hoosiers up to four years of up to 100% tuition at participating colleges and universities in Indiana.
“I thought I was just going to have to take out loans and spend the rest of my life trying to pay back these student loans, because that’s all I could really do. Of course, I figured that I would get some scholarships, but scholarships only cover so much,” Howard said. “I’m overjoyed. I’m so excited to start this next chapter in my life and not have to worry about all of this debt that I could potentially be going into if I wasn’t given this opportunity.”
The program, now celebrating its 30th year, has helped 40,000 students achieve their dream of earning a college degree, according to Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Throughout the history of the program, 21st Century Scholars has garnered strong bipartisan support in the state Legislature. Previous Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education and past state representative Stan Jones co-authored the legislation, which was signed into law under then-Gov. Evan Bayh.
“When we championed this program more than 30 years ago, the results we see today are exactly what we were working toward at the time,” said Bayh. “The 21st Century Scholars program continues to offer all of us the opportunity to come together and celebrate the hard work and dedication of young Hoosiers who aspire to go to college.”
“Giving all Hoosier students the opportunity to achieve their dreams with an affordable option for college is one of the best ways for Indiana to keep driving our economic momentum,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Students enrolled in the program must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA, graduate high school with a Core 40 diploma or better, pledge to remain drug- and alcohol-free and participate in college and career readiness measures.
The GPA is no problem for Howard, who has a 4.6 weighted GPA.
“I’m a perfectionist,” she explained. “I like to do well in everything.”
As long as she keeps on track, she will avoid falling into debt with college loans. In 2019, the average personal student loan debt had risen to $35,620, up from 2009’s figure of $20,560, according to Experian, a consumer credit reporting agency. In the U.S., student loan debt rose by $20 billion, reaching a new total of $1.5 trillion in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
“As [school] counselors, we are relieved for our students who qualify for the program and have the assurance that college is within their financial reach if they are willing to work and prepare academically,” said Lori Stinson, coordinator of counseling services for Greater Clark County Schools. “The financial barriers that discouraged so many from setting their sights on higher education prior to this program are relieved. [The] 21st Century Scholars program offers hope and encouragement to a group of students who may not otherwise have much hope.”
For more information on 21st Century Scholars, go to learnmoreindiana.org/scholars.
