After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade returned Saturday with a huge crowd on hand. 

A young parade goer gets some love from a couple of golden retrievers during the Jeffersonville 4th of July parade down Spring Street Saturday morning. Large crowds and a near record number of parade entries made for a festive event. 
Lia and Lacey Beicker are decked out in patriotic attire for the parade Saturday morning in Jeffersonville.
Bagpipers march down Main Street during the Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade Saturday morning. More than 50 entries entertained large crowds to help kick off the 4th of July weekend.
Two-year-old Lennox and her father, Trevor Leach, are all smiles during the Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade. The Saturday morning event drew a large crowd.
Delaney Fuller, 2, of Jeffersonville, peeks over the edge of her wagon prior to the start of the Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Saturday morning. Delaney’s father took part in the parade with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Palace, 18 months, and Paris, 6, Caliman watch parade entries pass by Saturday morning at the Jeffersonville 4th of July Parade.

