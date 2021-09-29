NEW ALBANY — A Floyd County Historical Society program Tuesday night focused on one of New Albany's most fabled cemeteries.
The program, entitled Freedomland Cemetery: A Perspective, was held at the Floyd County Public Library. The cemetery, located off Paoli Pike, has been the focus of restoration efforts over the past two decades.
The evening’s main speakers were Tim Allen and Pam Peters. Both of them have received recognition from organizations such as New Albany High School and the National Parks Service. Pam is a local author, and some of her works can be found in the Indiana room of the Floyd County Library.
Due to segregation laws which existed during the 19th century, African Americans living in the Floyd County area did not have an official cemetery. The established date of the burial ground was 1854, and there were five names on the deed, though evidence suggests that African Americans who were near the area at the time of their death were buried there before then.
During its beginnings, the cemetery was only known as the “Colored People’s Burial Ground.” It was only one of 15 cemeteries owned by African American settlers.
Peters first thought about the burial ground around 25 years ago when she contemplated the fate of escaped slaves and how many of them died from typhoid and other such fatal diseases.
“This is reflected by the huge number of people buried in the cemetery,” she said as she recalled some of the research she did on the location.
In 1999, fourth grade teachers at S. Ellen Jones Elementary School in New Albany began their restoration project. Over time, they have made vast improvements to the cemetery, including laying down a gravel road and changing the name to Freedomland Cemetery. The students also carved small stones and bound them with string to make necklaces, which they sold. Peters donned one of them during the presentation.
Since the restoration process began, volunteer workers uncovered 250 odd burial sites and raised them from the ground.
“You’re uncovering an American historical site,” Allen said. “Change is changing.”
Peters illustrated this point when she said that African American settlers planted their roots in Floyd County for just as long as Caucasians had. She also emphasized the importance of recognizing diversity in local history, as every cultural aspect of a community is equally as important and significant.
During a short video about the restoration project, Allen showed before and after pictures of the cemetery, which serve as evidence of the vast improvements the restoration team has made over the years. Since the surface area is vast, Allen estimates there could be over 1,000 graves within the site, and he plans to help exhume as many as they can.
In 2000, one of the few marked graves was uncovered underneath two feet of dirt. Since the land is on a sliding hillside, many of the stones have become lost. However, each one of the markers that is recovered will be saved for at least 100 years. Allen refers to that part of the project as “Project Lazarus.” He has also established north and south corners, as well as a back wall.
After the main portion of the program, Allen and Peters fielded questions from the program attendees. One of them concerned public access to the cemetery.
“I would like to see the county come up with some kind of warning sign so cars can back out,” Peters said as she addressed the public concern regarding vehicle safety. Though there is currently nowhere official for people to park close to the site, it is the restoration team’s goal to establish a parking lot close to the property so that people can walk safely to and from the cemetery.
Allen said that he came across the grounds when he was enjoying one of his walks outside.
“Something told me I needed to get involved at that point,” he said, recalling when he first stumbled upon the ground. From then on, he viewed the restoration project as a passion rather than merely work.
Shortly before the program officially ended, Peters said, “I would like to see some kind of memorial service…it’s a cemetery; it’s sacred ground.”
