FLOYD COUNTY — Jim Freiberger, lifelong resident of Floyd County, is running for election as Floyd County Council District 2 in the Republican primary. Freiberger is the Finance-Business Manager for the Franciscan Friars at Mt. St. Francis.
Freiberger brings 39 years of Finance and Business Management experience, throughout Southern Indiana. Freiberger earned an MBA with a major in Finance and earned a BS in Business Management at Indiana University Southeast. For the last 14 years he’s been the Finance – Business Manager for the Franciscan Friars at Mt. St. Francis. He brings a substantial amount of Financial and Budgeting experience with both Profit and Not for Profit Organizations. Freiberger has vast experience with Financial Reporting to the Federal Government, and has worked with Grant applications and filed Financial Reports through the State of Indiana.
In announcing his decision to run, Freiberger said “I will provide Fiscal Responsibility for the County. My professional background and the years that I have given back to the Community, show my commitment to make Floyd County better. I would be proud to be your next Councilman in the 2nd District.”
Jim has been very involved in volunteering his time in the Floyd County Community. He’s been a member of St. Mary’s of the Knobs Parish for 51 years. He served on the Finance Commission for the Parish for 12 years and was on the Parish Council, as well as, serving on the School Commission and served as President. He and his wife Cheryl have worked as Sponsors for engaged couples in Preparation for Marriage for over 25 years. Jim helped form the Tri Parish St. Vincent de Paul for St. Mary of the Knobs, St. John the Baptist and St. Mary of Navilleton parishes. He worked on a team that served dinners to the homeless for St. Vincent de Paul. He’s Co-chaired United Way Campaign for Small Businesses and has been a member of the Knights of Columbus in New Albany for over 20 years.
Jim has been married to his wife Cheryl (Popp) Freiberger for thirty eight years. Cheryl graduated from Providence High School. The Freiberger’s have twin daughters, Britney Rorrer and Courtney Bardach, a son, Jamie Freiberger who is married to Jordan Blanchard, and they have 2 grandchildren, Ollie and Liam Rorrer. They and their children reside in Floyds Knobs where they have been members of St. Mary’s of the Knobs Catholic Church for 51 years.
