FLOYD COUNTY — Republicans Jim Freiberger and Denise Konkle will both have their names on the ballot for Floyd County Council seats in the general election in November, after beating their opposition in the primary Tuesday.
Freiberger will oppose Democrat Daniel Harris in the November election for the District 2 council seat.
Freiberger beat incumbent Adam Roberts with 65.56% of the vote or 1,388 votes. Roberts had 34.44% or 729 votes.
District 4 incumbent Konkle received 51.4% of the votes or 1,197 votes. Doug Wacker had 48.6% or 1,132 votes.
District 2 serves Lafayette and parts of New Albany.
Freiberger has lived in District 2 all of his life but if he wins the general election this would be his first time working in local government.
Freiberger spent 38 years working in a variety of finance and business management positions, including being a controller and a finance-business manager and also working for government contracts.
Roberts said that he is disappointed by the results of the primary, and it has been and honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Floyd County.
“God’s plans are bigger than my plans. I am encouraged and excited to begin looking for new opportunities to serve my community,” he said in a statement to the News and Tribune.
Roberts thanked his family, friends, neighbors and citizens who have supported him.
Konkle does not yet have Democratic opposition for the general election because there were no Democratic candidates for the council’s District 4 seat in the primary. The Floyd County Democratic Party can still appoint a Democratic candidate for the general election.
District 4 serves Greenville and Georgetown.
If elected in November, Konkle would serve her second full term on the council after winning a caucus in 2016.
Konkle retired from British American Tobacco where she became experienced in budgeting and forecasting.
Having a strong primary opponent in Wacker motivated Konkle in a way that she did not have in her last primary race, she said.
“I knew I was going to have to work harder to win,” she said, “I think I'm going to be a stronger person in my council seat, because I had to work harder and get out and knock on doors and meet people.”
Since she entered the primary race, Konkle said that she has had much more communication from constituents than she has in the five and half years she has been on the council.
“I’ll be out there knocking on doors again in the general election and listening to people and making sure that people have my number and email and that they can contact me,” she said.
Wacker said he is not sure how to react to the results of the primary because he heard of some ballot irregularities at the polls. He said that several of his family members told him that they received a wrong precinct ballot at the polls and the ballot did not have Wacker’s name on it.
He said he is looking into the irregularities but does not know if it will have much of an impact on the 65-vote loss to Konkle.
“If she ends up prevailing we will all be on one team, but as of now I’m looking into a few irregularities,” he said.
The News and Tribune attempted to reach Freiberger after the election results were released but he did not respond before the 10 p.m. deadline.
