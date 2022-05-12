CLARKSVILLE — French Lick Resort is bringing jobs to Clarksville.
The Orange County resort is looking to hire Clark County-based call center and marketing positions.
"We're going to try some things," said Chuck Franz, vice president of Cook Group. "We do call center jobs, marketing jobs remotely so they don't have to be here at the resort."
Since the pandemic began, Franz said French Lick has been looking for people fill marketing and call center positions.
The goal is to get a team of 25 people to work at the center in Green Tree Plaza in Clarksville.
"For the call center positions, traditionally you might think they were order takers, but they're not," he said. "They're actually selling the resort. They'll be fully trained on everything we offer here for the resort. They'll be helping people to organize and schedule their trips."
French Lick is also looking for three marketing coordinators and one video producer to work out of Clarksville.
A career fair for these positions will be hosted at Green Tree mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. If someone can't make the career fair, they're welcome to come to the new office in Green Tree Plaza starting Monday, May 16.
In addition to offering new jobs in Clarksville, the resort is also creating housing for employees in Orange County.
Franz said a subdivision hasn't been built near the resort since the 1960s and about four years ago, French Lick started to plan for workforce housing.
"One of the first things we did was we sold a Jasper developer a two-acre piece of land for apartments because there weren't any unit available for people to even rent," he said. "He built 40 units and he was full before he was done."
House construction started last June, four of those homes are done and four home owners moved in. The only requirement for buying one of these homes is to be employed by an Orange County business.
Franz said this housing project shows the company's investment into Orange County.
"(There's 75) homes (total) that'll take us a little while to get those built," he said. "The next four are under construction now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.