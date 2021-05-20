JEFFERSONVILLE — A tea shop has opened in the heart of downtown Jeffersonville near the Big Four Bridge.
Fresco Tea Bar opened its second location last Friday at 223 Pearl St. The tea shop opened its first location last summer inside MESA, a Collaborative Kitchen, in downtown New Albany.
The Jeffersonville shop is in a historic building formerly home to Cafe 223.
The shop offers a wide variety of tea drinks, including bubble tea, lattes, steeped tea and wellness teas.
The upstairs space includes a lounge, private room and deck available for event rental. It also offers a large patio with seating.
The shop is owned by Ysha Bass and Saera Morones. Bass said the shop has seen a large turnout after opening, including people stopping before or after walking the Big Four Bridge.
“All weekend has been nonstop,” she said.
The menu has been expanded at the new location. The Jeffersonville shop has a bigger bagel selection and more grab-and-go options, including chicken salad sandwiches and falafel with hummus.
“We know that the people who are on the bridge may not want to sit down and have a meal, they may just want a bite picnic style,” Bass said.
In June, the shop will begin offering smoothies and protein shakes.
“We know there’s a lot of people who come to exercise from the bridge,” Bass said.
So far, drink options such as the iced “refreshers,” peaches & cream boba and wellness teas have been particularly popular at the Jeffersonville shop.
“There are groups out exercising and enjoying the fresh air, so maybe there’s a variety of clients we’re picking up that all want different types of drinks,” Morones said.
She said she wants the shop to have a relaxing vibe that feels like being on a “little mini-vacation.”
There are multiple places for people to hang out with a group or individually between the front patio, upper deck and the indoor seating areas.
Bass said Fresco is already booking events for its private room, including rehearsal dinners and baby showers.
Fresco will have an event planner to organize events such as art classes, essential oil blending, tea tastings and live music.
“We’re just going to keep rolling out monthly events that involve the community,” Morones said. “Jeff does a great job at offering lots of different activities here in the park with yoga and everything, and we’re just very excited to be a part of it.”
