JEFFERSONVILLE — Less than a year after opening, a downtown New Albany tea shop is expanding this spring to a second location, this time in Jeffersonville.
Fresco Tea Bar opened in MESA, a Collaborative Kitchen, in summer of 2020. The owners are now planning to open in downtown Jeffersonville at 223 Pearl Street, which is at the foot of the Big Four Bridge.
The 19th century Jeffersonville building was previously home to Café 223, which closed earlier this year. The owners of Fresco Tea Bar hope to open by the end of April.
“The community’s been great toward us, and we’re really excited to join downtown Jeff,” Fresco co-owner Saera Morones said. “I think they have a lot of great things growing, and they already have so much there right next to the bridge.”
The shop offers a wide range of tea-based drinks ranging from bubble teas to tea lattes, along with grab-and-go food options.
Fresco co-owner Ysha Bass, who also co-owns MESA, said the new location allows for extended hours, which are now limited since the shop shares space with MESA.
The new location will also allow Fresco to expand its private events offerings — the upstairs space and upper deck at the Jeffersonville location will be available to rent.
Customers will have more space to hang out at the Jeffersonville location, and a patio space will include fire pits and swing chairs for a comfortable, lounge-like atmosphere, according to Bass.
Fresco partners with local bakeries and restaurants for its food offerings. At the new location, they also will offer food made in house, including baked goods and salads.
They are also planning to introduce drinks such as protein shakes and smoothies at the Jeffersonville location, Bass said.
“We picture people walking across the bridge, and maybe they want a small bite but not a full meal at a restaurant,” she said. “They can stop by for a drink and a quick bite to eat.”
Morones said the drinks at Fresco are not just for avid tea drinkers.
“I always tell people, you might not like tea, but I bet I can change your mind, because we can twist it and make it so many different ways that it’s not just what you think in your head as a classic black tea or green tea,” Morones said. “It’s so much more.”
People can enjoy a simple cup of steeped tea sourced from local businesses such as the Louisville Tea Company, or they can try one of the many other creative concoctions, whether hot, iced or frozen.
The iced lavender black tea filled with boba, or tapioca pearls, is the top seller of the bubble tea options, but the fruity boba options such as mango passionfruit and strawberry are becoming increasingly popular, Morones said.
Bass said she and Morones were originally hoping to open a café next door to MESA, but the plans were placed on the back burner when COVID-19 hit.
As the pandemic continued on, they decided to go instead with the tea shop concept, and they opened Fresco inside the collaborative kitchen to help with MESA’s expenses.
Bass said Fresco has proven to be sustainable business, and in addition to the Jeffersonville location, they are also looking at other options for expanding in the Southern Indiana market.
“I think the pandemic forced us to think outside the box,” she said. “Honestly, I do not believe we would have done it if the pandemic had not hit — we pivoted and it worked out in our favor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.