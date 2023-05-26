The gym at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s Corp and Community Center in New Albany was swarming with hungry guests amid balloons, displays, colorful tables of vendors, and the aroma of tantalizing foods and beverages. All ages came together May 20 for the first Fresh Start Festival, a new twist on fund-raising.
Thanks to presenting sponsors PC Home Stores, Schmitt Furniture, SamTec, and Kentucky Truck Sales, the event provided a taste of the morning. Nearly 200 people attended the event that featured foods and beverages from 20 local vendors. Together they raised $50,000 for the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program that helps equip families to become more self-sufficient through education, jobs, and home ownership.
Other individuals and businesses lent financial support to help the Salvation Army that serves individuals and families in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.