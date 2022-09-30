CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown and Indiana American Water welcomed a new water treatment facility for the community on Friday.
The location of the new facility is at 219 Charlestown Landing Road, and it's expected to bring cleaner water to the community.
The facility has been online for two months now, but Friday was the official grand opening of the facility.
The facility cost $16 million to construct. It utilizes filters to remove iron and manganese, improve the pumping equipment to increase the flow of water and enhance fire protection capabilities and will switch from gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, which is a safer liquid disinfectant.
“I think it's going to restore people's faith in in the community,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. “For so long we turned on our faucets, we never knew what was going to be pouring out.”
Having consistent clean water is the base of having a community grow, officials said. Complaints about water quality had been prevalent, but with the launch of the new water facility, residents will hopefully see improvements.
“When you move to a community you should trust that you're gonna have clean water standards,” Hodges said. “This is really more for those that have grown up here and have been here for a long time.”
Charlestown has needed a filtration plant like the new facility since 2008, but it took time and effort to get one built. It was not until 2019 when Indiana American Water was able to acquire the proper resources to start the process.
“It's taken us about two years from design to completion,” said Matt Prine, president of Indiana American Water. “We still have some finish work to do — some site finishing and beautification — but the plant itself is producing water.”
The plant was designed with future plans in mind, so if Indiana American Water needs to adjust the system, it should be able to do so with few problems.
The community has already been seeing a change in water quality as well.
“It's been pushing filtered water for about two months now,” Prine said. “We've seen drastic reductions in customer complaints and water quality concerns.”
Indiana American Water officials encourage people to let them know when they are having cases of brown water so they can fix the problem as fast as possible.
“It's kind of a rebirth opportunity for the entire city,” Hodges said.
