CLARKSVILLE — A presentation about freshwater mussels in Indiana was held Thursday evening at the Clarksville Library.
Cassie Hauswald, director of Freshwater Programs at the Sam Shine Foundation, was the guest speaker. The title of the presentation was A Shell of Indiana’s Rivers. The program served as a wrap up for the mussel display which was featured at the Jeffersonville Library for the month of June.
The main purpose of the presentation was to give participants some basic knowledge about freshwater mussels. Freshwater mussels are actually animals and very similar to clams. They are invertebrates with two hard external shells and soft tissue inside she shells.
“There are over 77 different species within the state on Indiana. The U.S. has more mussel diversity than any other country in the world,” Hauswald said.
Though Kentucky has a larger variety of species of mussels, mussels are still very prominent in Indiana. The speaker’s presentation was accompanied by a slideshow, and she passed around a few empty shells, including two for a popular species known as the elephant-ear.
Mussels have only one foot. They are sedentary creatures that bury themselves into the ground underneath the water, sometimes using their foot to move around their riverbed area. Those who hunt for mussels must have a keen eye because they are almost completely buried, which is one of the things that makes their shells remain clean.
“Mussels are beneficial because they filter water. An adult mussel can filter as much as fifteen gallons of water a day, approximately the size of a keg of beer,” Hauswald stated. Mussels provide a beneficial service by purifying the dirty water, thus making it clean for other organisms.
“These animals are also parasites; they survive by placing their larvae onto fish gills, and the larvae fall off as soon as they can independently sustain themselves,” Hauswald said. Mussels also have a long lifespan, which lasts up to more than seventy years. However, that does not make them immune to being prey for animals such as raccoons and even certain fish species.
Next, Hauswald talked about some of the rivers in Indiana such as the Tippecanoe River, the Kankakee River, and the Wabash River. She went over each river and talked about how it functions as a habitat to the mussels and fish that live there.
“Cold water retains more oxygen, which means there are also more fish in that water,” Hauswald said when she talked about the habitat of the Blue River.
The Native Americans of Indiana were the first humans to interact with mussels. Instead of relying on the animals for a food source, they used the shells for clothing, decoration, and weapons.
During the early 1900s, a pearl craze made its way across the state. People would kill the mussels and harvest the pearls to enhance the pearl button industry. Hoosiers also harvested pearls and sent them to China. Because of dwindling mussel populations, it is no longer legal to harvest, or possess, mussels in the state of Indiana.
As a result of harvesting, some species of mussels have become extinct, so environmentalists are taking measures to protect the animals.
“We can do a lot to keep our rivers healthy, which benefits more species. Everything from implementing flood plain protection to including the use of cover crops can only improve our environment,” Hauswald said.
After the main part of the program was over, the presenter opened up the floor for questions and discussion. Many of the participants were interested in learning more about such a valuable part of our ecosystem.
