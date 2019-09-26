FLOYDS KNOBS — Dozens of Southern Indiana contractors, businesses and community members are doing what they can to help rebuild the lives of a family struck by tragedy.
On June 16, the Floyds Knobs home of Mike and Dorothy Hersker was destroyed by fire which badly injured both. Mike, who had gone into the burning home repeatedly trying to make sure all three children were out, sustained burns over 80 to 90 percent of his arms and legs and died from his injuries July 4.
In August, 15-year-old Adam Hersker, one of three siblings the couple was raising as their own, pleaded guilty to felony arson as an adult and was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years Wednesday in a Floyd County Court. While he'll be in juvenile custody now, he may be able to have the sentence modified when he turns 18.
But the community is lifting them up. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $23,000 had been raised to go toward the children's college fund, and the new house the Hersker's friends and colleagues in the building industry have been erecting was starting to take shape.
"I think it says very plainly that Mike and Dorothy had the love and respect of a lot of people in the community, especially the building community," said Bob Linnert, owner at Better By Design, who was manning the grill Wednesday for workers at the site. "Everybody knows them and everybody loves them."
Mike had worked for Linnert before moving to another company, though he still did work for him part time at the time of his death.
Construction of the new home, which is atop the original home's foundation, began Monday and Linnert said things had been running "like a well-oiled machine." By the time crews were finished mid-week, the basic structure and roof were framed, with sheeting to go on next.
Paul Elliss, owner at Elliss Construction Inc., and framing team leader or "Grand Poobah" at the home site, said plumbing, electric and HVAC is on schedule for next week.
"Those rough things will be done next week and we'll just keep the ball rolling," he said.
The day after the fire, many started asking how they could help. For the building community who knew and loved the Herskers as colleagues and friends, it made sense to do what they could to help Dorothy and the kids get back into their home as soon as possible, even though the previous home was underinsured.
The contractors have made time out of their regular business schedules all week to help with the home, and plan to continue. Elliss said he's never seen anything like it, "and it's the first time I've really had a chance to be a part of it," he said. "It's been a whole community effort."
By the time the house is finished, by November or December, it's estimated that up to 100 or more people will have been involved, including subcontractors. Although a lot of the guys know one another, some are even competitors and it's not often they'd be working on a site together.
Mark Wernert recalled a time several years ago when everyone pulled together to help like this in the wake of a tornado, "but this is kind of unique," he said. "We knew Mike and Dorothy and worked with them, rubbed shoulders with them on a daily basis.
"Wonderful people, hard working people. And I have extreme admiration for anybody that would run in a burning house to save someone and that's why we're here."
