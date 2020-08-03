FLOYD COUNTY — It was 15 years ago that Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson showed Chief Deputy Chris Lane something that has always stuck with Lane — a lesson in ethics echoed by other friends and colleagues Monday after Henderson’s death over the weekend.
“No matter how it affects you, if it’s the right thing, you do it,” Lane said. “That has always meant the world to me.”
Henderson, who was first elected in 2002 and served 18 years as Floyd County prosecuting attorney after an eight-year career with Indiana State Police, died peacefully at his home Friday surrounded by family. He was 59 years old.
Colleagues remember him as a force in and outside of the courtroom — a man who took seriously his role as a public servant and advocate for justice.
“Professionally, he was an outstanding prosecuting attorney,” said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and a good friend of Henderson. “He was a genuine leader. Whenever there was a need for someone to step up, Keith would do it. And not always because he wanted to do it, but because it needed to be done.
“Everyone who dealt with Keith Henderson respected him, respected his position...he was just a dynamic individual.”
Henderson announced in January that he had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, an illness that Lane said had limited his mobility over the last several months. Lane said he had been in contact with Henderson until the last several weeks. It is not known whether the illness contributed to his death.
“I am sad about the loss of Keith Henderson,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan in a statement issued over the weekend. “He was a skilled attorney and law enforcement professional at all times. Keith Henderson brought justice to New Albany through fairness and thoughtfulness. We will miss him.”
Henderson was also well known for his work as one of the prosecutors in the David Camm triple murder case. Camm was later acquitted during a third trial and after serving 13 years for the deaths of his wife and two children.
In his personal life, Henderson was known as a spiritual man devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and children Anastasia, Alexandria and Keith “Andrew” II.
“He was first and foremost a family man, and a very religious, deeply spiritual person,” said Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody, adding that he was “an outstanding lawyer in the criminal justice sphere. He was outstanding in the courtroom.”
Tony Bennett, former Indiana Superintendent of Public Education, shared a lifelong friendship with Henderson. The two became friends at Providence High School after their grade school sports rivalry. As adults, their friendship grew stronger.
“He was a very fun guy to be around,” Bennett said. “He didn’t always convey that in his public persona [but] privately, he was fun-loving, he was quick-witted.”
Bennett called Henderson an anchor, someone who always sought to draw the best out of those close to him.
“He was a guy who challenged you as a friend to be better in every facet of your life,” Bennett said.
Chief Deputy Lane, hired in 2004, said it had been a “phenomenal experience” working with Henderson and that he was the “best boss I’ve ever had by far,” Lane said.
“He would hold you accountable but he would never do it in a way that embarrassed you and I think that attribute is what made him such a great leader. He wouldn’t send us out there to protect him; he would protect us. You couldn’t ask for anything better in a leader or a boss.”
And Henderson made his impression even with those on the other side of the table. Criminal defense attorney Bart Betteau said even if they had opposing goals in cases, he respected his work.
“We met privately on many cases,” Betteau said. “Keith was always willing to listen, which is not to say he always agreed.
“It was really good working with Keith. There was no question that he was really talented at what he does, and I’ve been doing this a long time. It was really a challenge to have him on the other side.”
Attorney Nick Stein, who served as Floyd County prosecutor from 1983 through 1986, saw Henderson as dedicated and devoted to justice, a “law and order kind of guy,” Stein said.
But what stood out above all else to Stein was the work Henderson put in to help protect children in the community — whether they were victims of crimes, witnesses or in the legal system due to issues their parents were experiencing. In 2009, he was awarded the Family and Children’s Place Gold Medal Award for his work to protect kids.
“Working with children — what a responsibility that is for prosecuting attorneys,” he said.
During his career, Henderson served on the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council and represented Indiana in the National District Attorneys Association, testifying before Congress on issues affecting law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys.
In 2018, he helped implement the Kentucky-Indiana Prosecutors Alliance, a partnership between Floyd, Clark and Jefferson County., Ky. prosecutors that helped facilitate the best way to prosecute defendants who had multiple cases between the different jurisdictions.
“I think it’s been very valuable to us,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. “I think it has really opened the lines of communication and ultimately helped us to keep the community safer.”
Mull was chief deputy prosecutor in Clark County when he first began working with Henderson 20 years ago. There were things he saw even then in the late prosecutor that he aspired to be.
“I noticed his integrity, his commitment to doing the right thing — the best that we can ascertain that as prosecutors,” Mull said. “He’s someone who did not play politics. He’s someone who showed up to work every day and worked very hard to make sure he administered justice, and that’s the sort of prosecutor I endeavor to be.”
Mull recalled the private conversations the two had over coffee, where he said Henderson showed his sincerity for safety and justice.
“You could tell Keith was the real deal,” he said. “He was someone who believed this, lived it and devoted his life to it and I think he was a hero in that respect.”
Attorney General Hill agreed.
“People just don’t recognize the value that they have in their prosecutors but Floyd County had an absolute top-shelf leader in Keith Henderson,” Hill said. “And as they say, he’ll be succeeded but not replaced.”
Lane will serve as interim prosecutor until the a caucus can be held by the Floyd County Republican party to determine who will serve the remainder of this term. Henderson was most recently elected in 2018.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial following in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 5507 New Chapel Rd., Jeffersonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Our Lady of Providence High School. Online condolences may be made at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
