SOUTHERN INDIANA — Under a July 5 memorial post by the clinic he founded, more than 100 Facebook comments tell the story of Dr. Guy Silva:
“He was my favorite doctor of all, there is no one close.”
“He delivered 3 of my 4 babies.”
“Dr. Silva spent a lifetime caring for others.”
“He delivered me 42 years ago, and I’m actually named after him.”
Silva, founding physician of OBGYN Associates of Southern Indiana, spent more than 40 years bringing lives into the world. One of the first obstetricians in Floyd County, he delivered more than 5,000 babies. But those closest to him said his career achievements were only part of his story; facing a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, he braved death the same way he braved life — with intention, curiosity and genuine awe for the world around him.
***
Born in Portland, Oregon, Silva attended the University of Oregon where he received his undergraduate and medical school degrees. After graduating in 1973, he drove across the country to Louisville for a one-year internship, an opportunity that turned into a four-year residency and eventually a lifetime. He met his wife, Mary, in 1973 during her time as a labor and delivery nurse at Louisville General Hospital.
Silva became just the second obstetrician in Floyd County when Floyd Memorial Hospital recruited him to join their OBGYN department. Nancy Tomes, a nurse on Silva’s staff, began working for him in 1984 and spent 30 years under his leadership. Tomes said she and Silva were truly part of a team, his patient teaching building her confidence. He even sent her to seminars to help her get certified in OBGYN ultrasound, adding a credential to her name.
“He had confidence in what I would tell the patients,” she said. “He trusted me with his practice, and we worked like that for years.”
Silva worked to build relationships with all of his patients, Tomes said. He always explained what he was doing when working with a patient to keep them as informed and comfortable as possible. He wasn’t afraid of patients getting a second opinion — even actively encouraging it — but many of his clientele stayed with him forever, she said.
In addition to his practice, Silva was a Diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of multiple other cosmetic, laparoscopic and medical societies and associations.
Even though Silva wasn’t her doctor, Silva’s niece Amy Gesenhues said after each of her two children's births Silva personally came into her hospital room to read her charts and check in on her.
Another Facebook comment described how Silva delivered a woman’s baby in full Dracula costume, three days before Halloween: “Never will forget his kindness and compassion.”
***
In his work, Bill Schreck has met thousands of people. He puts Silva within the top five.
Schreck was best friends with Silva for more than 50 years. The pair white water rafted, fished and hiked to the top of the Smoky Mountains together. From the first time they met, Silva immediately made him feel comfortable.
“He was just so easy to be around, so easy to talk to,” he said. “He wasn’t really extroverted, but he was always there for you.”
Despite being a successful doctor, Silva was never conceited, Schreck said. He didn’t talk about himself much — he went out of his way to find out what was going on in the lives of others.
Schreck last saw Silva just about two weeks ago. When Schreck began to leave, Silva walked him out and thanked him for all his years of friendship.
“Guy was always about others, which in my experience was an exception,” Schreck said. “Most people always had to tell you about their accomplishments and wants. Guy seemed to always want to know more about you. He had such a unique way of making you feel good about yourself and whatever you were involved with.”
Family and friends were the center of Silva’s life, Gesenhues said. The home he and his wife Mary shared on Pinestone Lake in Lanesville — the place Silva left this earth, surrounded by those he loved most — was as warm as they were. He and Mary often hosted big cookouts on the 15 acres of land, with a fish fry, kayak races and as many as 50 loved ones.
Silva’s sister Mirnie Stapleton said he kept in touch with her and her children regularly, fostering a deep connection with his nieces and nephews from almost 3,000 miles away. Silva took her daughter to Australia and Papua New Guinea, Stapleton said, and never asked for gifts for holidays — just a phone call.
Gesenhues recalled how during a tough time in her sophomore year of college, Silva and Mary opened their home to her when she came home for a couple of semesters.
“He just made whoever he was talking to feel very special, because he was naturally curious and genuinely interested in what you had to share,” she said.
***
When he wasn’t caring for patients, Silva loved exploring the world, taking his family and friends along on trips to more than 16 countries and continents including Haiti, Cuba, Egypt, Tanzania and Trinidad. He also took up granite and stone sculpting, and cheered on his beloved Louisville Cardinals at football and basketball games. He crafted handmade fly fishing rods and streamers, and taught his nephews to catch.
Silva let nothing stop him from the start. Stapleton recalled how even after polio stunted the growth of his leg at age six, Silva continued activities like skiing and swimming, never one to give up his adventurous spirit.
“He not only survived, but he really thrived,” Stapleton said.
Silva approached having cancer “unbelievably well,” Schreck said. He didn’t dwell on what was happening to him; he accepted it, focusing on spending quality time with the people around him.
Whether he was exploring the corners of the world with his family or taking care of tiny hands in the labor and delivery room, Silva’s friends, family, colleagues and patients said his compassion and sensitivity left a lasting impression.
Stapleton came from Oregon to visit Silva in May. His three children had gotten he and Mary a hot air balloon ride for their 49th anniversary. Silva knew he was dying, Stapleton said. He wanted to spend time with everyone while he was still able to.
They floated up. When they came back down, the balloon landed in a woman’s backyard.
Silva had delivered her babies.
