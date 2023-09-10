NEW ALBANY — Upcoming tours of a historic New Albany cemetery will feature the stories of local residents who served in various wars during the 20th century.
The Friends of Fairview’s 13th “Stories Behind the Stones” event will take place Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 at Fairview Cemetery.
This year’s event is titled “Fairview’s Honored Veterans: Part II.”
Friends of Fairview President Jim Munford said the tours are focused on veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“Last year, we did a general coverage of the wars and mentioned a few people,” he said. “We’re hitting the wars [this year], but we’re concentrating on a single person.”
Munford said there are at least 31,000 people buried in the New Albany cemetery, which began in 1841. He appreciates the opportunity to learn about some of the stories of those laid to rest there.
“I enjoy it because every grave here — there is a story,” he said. “And I get a big kick out of doing the research and finding stuff.”
The annual event raises funds to support Friends of Fairview’s work in the cemetery. The volunteer-run nonprofit will use the funds to maintain and repair headstones and monuments.
One of the individuals featured on the tour is actually not buried in Fairview Cemetery. Sgt. Walter Edward Llewellen of New Albany was killed in action in 1971 after his aircraft was shot down in Laos during the Vietnam War. A marker was placed in his memory at Fairview before his remains were found.
His remains were recovered decades later in 1991, and after he was identified, he was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Another story features a basketball player who went on to serve in World War II. Lt. Melvin Charles Brewer was a basketball star at New Albany High School who went on to play for the University of Kentucky during its first Final Four appearance in 1942. He made it to the Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team in 1943.
During World War II, he served with the 116th Infantry’s 29th Division. He was killed in France on Aug. 6, 1944, only two months after D-Day.
The 90-minute tours involve a half-mile walk around the cemetery. As attendees make their way through, volunteers will share the history of the individuals through re-enactments and storytelling. Golf cart tours will be available during the first three tours each day to accommodate those who cannot walk through the cemetery.
Each evening of the tour will include a 5 p.m. memorial service. Susan Lucas, a volunteer with Friends of Fairview, will perform “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. The honor guard from VFW Post 1693 in New Albany will perform military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
