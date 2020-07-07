NEW ALBANY — Almost $5,000 had been raised as of Monday morning to try to protect against the kind of vandalism that occurred last week on the grounds of the historic Second Baptist Church.
Based on surveillance footage from an adjoining business, church officials believe the Lucy Higgs Nichols statue in the Underground Railroad Garden was vandalized around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning.
The video appeared to show one person arriving at the church, which is also known as Town Clock Church, and proceeding to vandalize the statue, Rev. LeRoy Marshall said Friday. The faces on the statue — those of Nichols and her infant daughter, Mona — were painted red, and “BLM” was painted on the side of the sculpture.
Nichols escaped slavery in Tennessee in 1862 and joined the Union 23rd Regiment out of New Albany. She served as a nurse and was later named an honorary member of the Grand Army of the Republic.
In 1898, Nichols received a government pension for her service through a Special Act of Congress after 55 veterans of the 23rd Regiment petitioned on her behalf. She died in New Albany in 1915.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said as of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and that the case is still under investigation.
The sculptor of the statue, David Ruckman, began working to repair the damage Friday and was able to remove the paint.
Friends of the Town Clock Church — which has helped raise funds for the restoration of the church property and to help highlight its role in the Underground Railroad — launched its own response to the vandalism. The nonprofit began accepting donations over the weekend to upgrade security surveillance systems for the property, and the fundraising effort was nearing the $5,000 mark Monday morning.
“It just reaffirms this community’s commitment to the history of that building — their generosity in enabling us to restore it in the first place and then the outcry of the public when they saw vandalism like this to what’s a sacred place from an historical perspective in our community, as well as from a spiritual aspect,” said Jerry Finn, treasurer of Friends of the Town Clock Church. The organization has a bid of a little more than $6,200 for a security system.
“Obviously we’ve got a little ways to go yet on that, but we’re going to make it happen regardless,” Finn said.
Information on donating to the cause can be found by searching “Friends of the Town Clock Church” on Facebook.
As for the vandalism, Marshall said Friday he was “speechless” upon discovering the crime. With civil unrest continuing to stir after the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Marshall expressed concern about heightened tensions in the country.
“This is totally unnecessary,” Marshall said. “It’s something that’s going on everywhere and New Albany isn’t exempt. We have to be realistic.”
