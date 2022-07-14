SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's easy to see how much Jeffersonville resident and Army veteran Jimmy Gilpin will be missed.
Four of his fellow veterans and friends spent time Thursday morning talking about their favorite memories of their dear friend.
His funeral was Thursday afternoon in Jeffersonville and he was laid to rest at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. He died July 8.
The group has known each other for 45 years and thanks to Gilpin, they've been able to see each other more often these days. They all served in a U.S. Army artillery unit in Babenhausen, Germany at various times in the 1970s.
Gilpin reached out to Scott County resident Jim Steele a few years back. Steele was out of town on business during the first meeting.
"I emailed Jimmy (Gilpin) back and said, 'Man if I'd seen this earlier and realized you were in Jeff I'd have joined you,'" he said. "His comment was, 'You must be local, because no one else calls it Jeff.' Turns out Jimmy lives two miles from where I work."
He said the pair got lunch together often and did some target practice on Steele's property in Scott County.
Gilpin had a passion for gardening and had a garden he tended to with pride in his backyard.
"His voice was real raspy... it's the 'Hey Jimbo, how's it going,'" he said. "It's just every time he called you up, always pleasant."
It was Gilpin's idea to get the veterans together in the first place and he'd always check in on his friends, too. The group consisting of about 20 people keep in touch, choosing a different location where a member lives to meet at each year. Everyone who can make it attends.
Ed Clark, of Wisconsin, traveled to Southern Indiana to attend Gilpin's funeral.
"I had a lot of memories of Jimmy in Germany. We are pretty close being the youngest (in the group," Clark said. "He had one of the better stereos in the unit. He'd put on the old 'Free Bird' or something like that, we'd be in the room dancing playing our air guitars."
Clark said Gilpin would get people to laugh.
"After 45 years of not seeing him and he says, 'And you tried to make me dance,'" Clark said.
Outside of gardening, his friends said Gilpin enjoyed time with his beloved dog Bud.
Don Beinke, who traveled from Ohio to attend the funeral, said Gilpin contacted him a few years back to get together.
"A few years ago Jimmy contacted me, and I said, 'I remember the name,' but once we got together, Jimmy remembers everything," Beinke said. "He remembered everything. He's like an encyclopedia of everything you did over there (in the service.)"
Mike Leopold, of Minnesota, said Gilpin would call him in the 1980s and 1990s on Kentucky Derby Weekend. In 2001, Leopold finally attended. The pair kept in touch through the years.
"We got these reunions going and he was down to earth, he was just himself," Leopold said. "He was very special to me."
Gilpin spoke to the News and Tribune in 2020 when the group reunited in Jeffersonville.
At the time Gilipn said he never thought the reunion would happen and he has enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with a group of people who are like his family.
“I didn’t realize how close I was to them back then,” Gilpin said in the 2020 interview.
According to his obituary, Gilpin was born on January 25, 1958 in Jeffersonville. He was a retired printer for Deco Paper Products. He was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed canning his garden, guns and making wine.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Lee Gilpin, Sr. and Evelyn Sue (Forster) Foster, brother Kevin Gilpin and dog. Survivors include his beloved cousins, Denise Tipton (Denny), Jason Miller (Brittany), Cory Miller, Hunter Tipton (Emily), Denise Lawrence and friends.
