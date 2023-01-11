NEW ALBANY — The Carnegie Center for Art & History is pleased to present From Audubon to Sisto: Highlights from the Permanent Collection, an exhibition of artwork and ephemera from the Floyd County Library and Carnegie Center’s permanent collection.
The exhibition features newly acquired and recently restored pieces, some of which have never been displayed publicly, as well as select mainstays from the library’s collection. On display Jan. 26 - April 1, the exhibition includes work by such artists as George Morrison, Joseph Krementz, Penny Sisto, Orville Carroll, Mary Lou Hess and more.
About From Audubon to Sisto: Highlights from the Permanent Collection, Allison Kilberg, Floyd County Library Special Collections leader, writes, “As a branch of the Floyd County Library, the Carnegie Center for Art & History strives to preserve and share the vibrant history and culture of Floyd County, Indiana and its residents. From Audubon to Sisto presents almost 200 years of artwork, photographs, and ephemera that offer glimpses into our community, past and present. The exhibition, which represents only a small percentage of the library’s collection, features newly acquired and recently restored pieces—some of which have never been displayed publicly—as well as select mainstays and hidden gems.”
She continues, “Highlights include two original double elephant folio prints from John James Audubon’s Birds of America, on display side by side for the first time, and newly acquired George Morrison portraits, which hang alongside his classic 1853 painting View of New Albany from Silver Hills. The recent restoration of a piece by another of New Albany’s early artists, Joseph Krementz, reveals new details previously overpainted. The influence of both painters is evident in the work of later generations of artists included in the exhibition.”
Kilberg adds, “Also present is artwork by members of two important regional arts collectives: the Wonderland Way Art Club of the 1930s and the Southern Indiana Studio Gallery of the 1960s. Fancy Shawl Dance by renowned fiber artist Penny Sisto is the most contemporary piece included, on display for the first time in a decade. The exhibition ends in the Newkirk Gallery with a selection of historic prints and photographs showing captivating scenes of daily life from years past.”
Related Programs and Events:
Opening Reception for From Audubon to Sisto: Highlights from the Permanent Collection, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m.; enjoy complimentary beverages and appetizers, and live music from the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This is a free, all ages event.
Thursday Night Salon, March 2, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., featuring music by Mozart in the Knobs and other experiences to celebrate the exhibition From Audubon to Sisto.
Stay tuned for additional From Audubon to Sisto exhibition events on the Carnegie Center’s website: www.carnegiecenter.org
