A song made popular by Andy Williams reminds us that the Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year. The favorite Christmas classic certainly gives us a bounty of reasons to enjoy the season. From parties for hosting to much mistletoeing, the Christmas holidays give plenty of reason to treasure the time.
What are your favorite times of the holiday season? Do you enjoy the time scouring stores and websites for the perfect gift for family and friends? Perhaps the special time for you is performing a complete metamorphosis on your house, decorating every nook and cranny with the signs of the season. You might choose the time spent reflecting upon the bigger reason that we celebrate the time of Christmas at all.
We certainly spend a lot of time doing things at Christmas, but it is not always the things we want to do. The Pew Research Center polled people about the things they liked to do at the holidays and the lowest response, with only 1% affirming, was shopping. Yet the average consumer will spend an average of 15 hours shopping for gifts. Interestingly, the number is split by gender with women spending 20 hours versus the 10 hours by men. These hours do not consider the countless hours spent online looking for presents.
Once in the stores, people can expect to wait in store check-out lines an additional three-and-a-half hours, on average, waiting to check out or pick up the gifts. These hours can increase exponentially if your shopping is only done on Black Friday and the weekends.
Once home, the average gift-buyer will devote another three hours to wrapping the gifts. On the survey, no one responded that “wrapping presents” was their favorite activity at Christmastime. It did make the most hated list of many. Another hour will be spent by American consumers returning “the wrong gift” before the big exchange on Christmas. Chalk up a total of 22 and ½ hours on the gift-buying process.
Another time-waster is travel. Most Americans will spend just over 7 hours traveling about to and from their holiday destinations. This includes major trips on Christmas day to see family and friends, but also excursions to company parties, activities at church and a variety of other gatherings. The time we waste has grown to about 30 hours.
Recent research has shown that the old adage “money can’t buy happiness” may be a bit wrong. Two separate studies proved that when we spend our money in a way that gives us more time and control, money provides us with a chance to be stress-free and happier. What if as a gift this year, you wrapped up “time in a bottle?” Give a gift to people you love that shares your time and gives them more of their time. Here are a couple of examples.
1) Give someone the gift of a spotless home.
Cleaning a home is a huge time-consuming job. Most folks do not clamor for the moments when they can mop the floor or scrub the toilet. You can purchase a weekly, bi-weekly or even one-time cleaning of a home from a cleaning service. Then pencil the time into your calendar and take your friend out for some time together for coffee or lunch.
The clean house can also be something you can orchestrate after holiday parties or in the days past the season. Help a friend take down the Christmas decorations or clean up after the party. This gift is especially valuable for elderly family and friends that struggle lifting and cleaning.
2) Give someone the gift of a great meal.
There are plenty of times when we are called upon to bring food to someone, when a loved one is sick or when there are new parents in your life. Wouldn’t a great meal be a gift enjoyed by just about anyone? If you could take away the preparation (including trip to the grocery for food), cooking and clean-up for meal time, you have probably given someone five or six hours of time. There are so many ways to make this kind of a gift happen for someone.
Multiple services abound today to bring food to people. Food can be ordered and shipped to homes on a regular basis. Delivery services provide food from just about any restaurant in the area. You can simply make reservations for your friend and yourself at a favorite spot. Gift cards may serve the bill, but going with a friend to dinner makes the occasion special.
If you want to make the occasion special for an elderly family member that you don’t often see, prepare a meal and bring it to them. Spend the evening around the table, browse through pictures of moments that you have shared together. Watch their face light up with joy.
3) Give the gift of a sigh of relief.
Sometimes what a person really needs is as simple as a breather from the routine of life or some quality time with a loved one. A gift card or money designated for babysitting for the new parents or for elder care to the one giving care can provide your loved one some time to themselves.
4) Give the present of presence.
There are probably more than a handful of people in your life that would really just like to see you. Good intentions never seem to be able to eliminate distance and busy schedules. Make time in both your calendars to spend time together. Visit Grandma or Aunt Martha like you have been meaning to for months. Take a walk in the park with Uncle Fred. Enjoy moments that are easily lost and so rarely recovered.
From the Catbird Seat, when the list for that one person on your Christmas list comes down to another Christmas tie, or a gift card for gasoline, give them something they could really use: time.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
