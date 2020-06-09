Put a pan of water on the stove and turn on the heat. Immediately the consistency of the water begins to change. It may not be noticeable at first. But as heat permeates throughout the water, the nature of the water begins to dramatically change. If the heat is of a certain degree, eventually the water begins to boil. The end-result is the water becomes steam.
The story is told of putting a frog in a kettle of water. The frog enjoys the water and is not concerned at all about its potential danger. But if the temperature of the water is increased slowly enough, the frog remains content and happy. The frog does not notice what is happening to the water and to him. Eventually the water spells the doom for the frog.
Behavior science and the archives of history suggest that COVID-19 is at work turning the heat up on culture’s stove. The changes already in progress — some predictable — may well be bringing culture to a boil. How are the changes affecting those of us swimming in the water? Here are a handful of observations:
1. Today, many of us are wearing masks. A fellow standing in front of me in line at the cashier was using a service on his cellphone to make a payment. The payment would not go through because his phone required facial recognition for authorization. He shrugged his shoulders, shook his head and peeled the elastic from his ears. The mask dropped beneath his chin and the transaction was immediately approved.
In March, I wasn’t crazy about the idea of wearing masks in public. It was awkward, easy to forget, and felt a bit foolish. I wondered if the masks were really doing anything to protect me. Today, while I may still wonder, the masks shout more loudly than any crowd of protesters. The masks unify us, marking our shared vulnerability and our common commitment.
Those wearing the masks seem to project a spirit that is concerned for their safety and for mine. They are willing to be obedient to the requests of governments and business owners. It seems their hearts are in the right place, desiring that together we conquer this pandemic. At a time when everything is changing, the masks are a visible sign of a shared fate, and that our fates are woven together like a tapestry.
Irish poet William Butler Yeats wrote, “Give me a mask and I’ll tell you the truth.” His words have staggering implications for us today. I feel a kinship to those who wear the masks. My perception says the opposite for those not wearing the physical masks, doesn’t yours? I make judgments based on the presence of a mask.
The truth is we all are wearing masks. Some are visible; others are not. We are still in the process of learning to not judge people because of physical characteristics. It will be even more difficult not to stereotype masks we can’t see but think we do.
2. Our behavior is already shifting. An ongoing study at the University of Southern California continues to report significant changes in people’s behavior since the coronavirus assault. Their top findings show that 85% of us now are washing hands or using sanitizer more often than before; 61% of us are trying to follow social distancing guidelines when possible; and a little over 20% of us are reported to be storing essentials.
Trends form now around how our habits for shopping are shifting. Changes are being made about how we can gather in groups like movie theaters, entertainment events, or even attending places of worship. Some of these changes are dictated by others. Some are driven by our personal fears. After the initial threat is passed, how many of the physical changes will be scaled back? What we won’t see for quite some time are emotional and psychological changes that are taking place and will affect us for the rest of our lives.
3. We tend to become angry when things stay out of control. It feels as if we have lived through the 1918 influenza epidemic, the stock market crash and depression of 1929, and the racial tensions of 1968 all squeezed into a period of less than 90 days. Many are enduring these stresses on a much more intimate level — personal lob loss and financial difficulties or personal health crises. Add to that the normal stresses of the death of a loved one, a divorce or problems with children and the stress meter goes off the chart.
Anger tells us we need to take action. It breeds from a desire to make things right. It may stem as a grasp to regain control. Anger can be the expression of frustration to an unresolved situation.
The website mentalhelp.net identifies a link between stress and anger. They count indicators that there is more stress today than even 20 years ago. Likewise, they point to more anger (road range, workplace violence, etc.) today. If you are prone to anger, then stress can certainly trigger the angry behaviors.
From the Catbird Seat, do you remember the first handful of days back in March? Businesses were closed. Roads were empty of cars, sidewalks were void of pedestrians. Skies were empty of planes. Graduations were canceled. Weddings were postponed. Funerals were handled quite differently. COVID-19 created an emptiness in the life that we knew best. Perhaps the emptiness will provide us an entrance and an opportunity as well.
