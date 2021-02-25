NEW ALBANY — The towering coal-powered units of Gallagher Station were once such a part of New Albany's identity that their images were included in the official “Packet to Power” logo of the city's 1963 sesquicentennial celebration.
“It was something to be proud of because it showed progress,” said Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale of the impact the power station had on the psyche of New Albany residents when it was built over 60 years ago.
After already being reduced in size due to federal mandates, Gallagher Station was set to close in 2022 based on a settlement agreement. But the sun will set on the facility earlier than expected with Duke Energy's announcement Tuesday that Gallagher will retire the station by June 1.
Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere said Gallagher, already at limited capacity, has had even less power demand due to the pandemic.
“We have been preparing for the station’s retirement for a number of years, and we have been communicating with Gallagher employees. There are 24 remaining at the station now, but some of those individuals have already found new positions in the company,” Protogere said.
“As with other plant retirements, employees are given the opportunity to seek other jobs within the company.”
The exact number of workers employed at the station during its peak wasn't known, but Protogere said about 150 people worked there in 2001.
She added there will be no impact to the service area.
“Our electric grid is interconnected, and we have adequate supplies through other plants and power resources to meet our current needs,” Protogere said.
At one time a four-unit coal-burning plant, Gallagher Station opened in 1958 along the Ohio River. The facility was a major employer and part of the community for decades, but violations of federal regulations regarding coal ultimately led to sizable penalties at Gallagher.
In 2009, a federal jury ruled that illegal modifications had been made to two of the units, causing violations of the Clean Air Act. As part of the injunctive relief plan, Duke closed two of the units in 2012 and modified the remaining pair.
The violations occurred when the plant was owned by Cinergy Corp. — which was purchased by Duke in 2006.
Based on a 2017 settlement, Duke was scheduled to close its remaining units at the station in 2022.
While the station will be closing, activity will continue well past June.
“We will eventually be dismantling the plant, and we are in the process of closing coal ash basins on site, which will take a number of years,” Protogere said. “The power transmission lines and substation on site will still be operational. In the future we may look at options for how Duke Energy may use the site.”
She added that Duke will continue to have a “strong presence” in the region.
“Our Clarksville field office remains one of our major Indiana operations centers in the state out of which we base the line workers, engineers and others who deliver service for customers in the region,” Protogere said.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said Duke Energy has been a supportive community partner with donations including a $10,000 contribution to the city's shoreline skatepark.
“Duke Energy has been a reliable energy source and a dependable provider of electricity for many years,” Gahan said. “They provided swift repairs during times of power outages. They also have been good at keeping the public informed and could accurately predict when the repairs would take place.”
New Albany City Councilman Al Knable said that while Duke has been a Floyd County community partner for several years, the closure is “a natural step as our energy needs and ways of providing for those needs continue to evolve and adapt to new technologies.”
“This closure affords us with great change and some challenges but also with some wonderful opportunities,” he said.
Gahan also referenced the future remediation of the station site.
“It's good to know that they will continue to take responsibility and monitor their fly ash waste well into the future,” he said.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said Duke Energy has been a “tremendous supporter of economic development in the region for years.”
“The organization as a whole has contributed approximately $600,000 in grants to organizations throughout the region since 2016. They have generously funded professional training in economic development for a variety of individuals, a 1si talent development initiative, as well as supported regional economic development marketing by funding the Fouridor.com website,” she said.
“Duke was a co-host for site selectors from the Site Consultants Advisory Group who helped discover ways to improve coordinated economic development strategies for Southern Indiana. I cannot overstate the impact Duke Energy has had on the region and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.”
