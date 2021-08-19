SOUTHERN INDIANA — As 9/11 unfolded, Simon McLaughlin knew his life would soon change.
The New Albany native joined the National Guard out of high school, a few years before terrorists flew airplanes into the Twin Towers. McLaughlin, 40, believed he would likely serve his time stateside. But that belief quickly faded as he remained glued to his television, watching the aftermath of the attack.
Almost 20 years later, McLaughlin again found himself obsessing over coverage. This time, he was watching a country he'd fought to liberate from oppressive rule be surrendered to the very group McLaughlin and his fellow soldiers had waged war against.
The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. The army the U.S. helped train and fund had put up little resistance. McLaughlin had more questions than answers.
“What was it all for? Why should I have even gone over there? I lost friends. Everybody took something back with them even if they didn't lose a friend,” McLaughlin said. “There's people who can't sleep. People who have PTSD. For what? That's what keeps going through my head.”
McLaughlin was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004. He served in Company A of the U.S. Army's First Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. He was primarily located in Kabul, participating in security force operations and patrols and providing security for one of the training centers.
He didn't believe U.S. troops would still be in Afghanistan almost two decades later.
“It just kind of felt like we were there to help train the Afghan army so they could do the job,” McLaughlin said.
He returned home in 2008 and pursued a different career. Had he stayed in the service, McLaughlin would have qualified for retirement in 2019. When that year rolled around, he said he really started thinking more and more about Afghanistan.
“It never leaves you. The country stays with you,” McLaughlin said. “I think about the people. It's not like the news shows you where everybody is a terrorist. It's a good country with good people who just want to have a life.”
And it's those people who McLaughlin fears the most for with the Taliban back in control of Afghanistan.
McLaughlin's unit provided security for the 2004 elections. Women were able to vote, which was an amazing feat in Afghanistan. Women weren't restricted by misogynist Taliban rule in voting and many other walks of life, but McLaughlin believes that will all change.
“When the Taliban starts putting their foot down on everything, the women aren't going to be able to drive. They're probably not going to be able to show their faces in public. I'm assuming they won't be attending any schools that aren't religious,” he said.
Though he was hopeful Afghanistan could forge a new path, McLaughlin also had his doubts about the country's army and leadership.
“We were paying the government to pay the army there. Nine times out of 10, the money wasn't getting to the army. Most of the time, it was going and sitting on some local government official's desk,” he said.
“If the government is weak and they're not supporting the army, how's the army going to fight?”
McLaughlin said he's not interested in the politics of the situation, as President Joe Biden's administration has been widely criticized for how the withdrawal has been handled.
He's more concerned about how citizens will be affected by the resurgence of the Taliban.
“For me, I'm just experiencing a lot of frustration and sadness,” McLaughlin said.
A familiar feeling
Ed Snelling spent three years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, working with U.S. Army Green Berets to train indigenous people in the country's south how to fight against the communist army in the north.
He believed the outcome of the war would be similar to what happened in Korea, with separate northern and southern countries.
But after decades of war, American leadership decided to pull troops out of Vietnam. Some of the interpreters that assisted U.S. troops were able to escape the country along with their families.
“Unfortunately, many did not,” said Snelling, who was promoted from a second lieutenant to a captain while serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971.
The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's subsequent return to power were painful reminders for Snelling of the conclusion of the Vietnam War.
“All of those emotions and thoughts came back knowing what we went through in 1975, and here we are doing it all over again in 2021,” the Southern Indiana resident said.
To Snelling, there are several parallels between Vietnam and Afghanistan. He believes that conventional U.S. forces shouldn't have been used in either war.
Snelling's son served two tours as a field artillery officer in Afghanistan. U.S. troops did their job, Snelling said, adding that he generally agrees with many who believe it was time for American forces to exit Afghanistan.
But the execution of the withdrawal was a major blunder, he continued.
“It's an indictment on military leadership,” Snelling said.
The situation also reflects poorly on Biden and the country's intelligence services, who didn't seem to realize the weaknesses of the Afghanistan army or the strengths of the Taliban, he continued.
“I'm just really disappointed in the exit strategy that was conducted by our current administration,” Snelling said.
Biden authorized the deployment of additional troops to ensure U.S. personnel can safely evacuate Afghanistan by Aug. 31. The president has maintained that the U.S. achieved several objectives including the killing of Osama bin Laden and the “degradation” of al Qaeda.
“Over our country’s 20 years at war in Afghanistan, America has sent its finest young men and women, invested nearly $1 trillion dollars, trained over 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police, equipped them with state-of-the-art military equipment, and maintained their air force as part of the longest war in U.S. history,” Biden said Saturday. “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”
