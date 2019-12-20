CLARK COUNTY – Earlier this year, Jeffersonville made a promise.
Now, 27 students are attending Ivy Tech Community College, in Sellersburg, tuition-free and seven more have signed up to attend in the spring, according to Jenny Eggenspiller, executive director of marketing and communications with Ivy Tech.
Those numbers may increase as the semester approaches.
“I do a lot of things as mayor. There becomes sometimes a routine to this job,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “I think Jeffersonville Promise pulled me out of the routine and gave me hope and vision that we’ve done something to make Jeffersonville better forever.”
Moore announced his vision for this program last year, funding it with $750,000 of TIF money set aside to gain interest. The interest would be used to pay the tuition for eligible Jeffersonville High School students participating in the program.
However, he hit a road block last spring, when the state legislator attempted to pass a bill that would stop the city from using TIF dollars to fund college education for local students. The bill, which passed the Indiana House, died in the Senate for not getting to the floor in time for a vote, which allowed the program to move forward.
Eggenspiller said 83 JHS students went to Ivy Tech this fall. Last fall, that number was 33. She said she felt the increase was due to students knowing about the Promise program funding tuition. With Promise being a “last dollar scholarship,” she said all other financial aid was applied first, such as the 21st Century Scholars program. She said many students may not have known about the various aid available to them, until having heard of the Promise program.
“Our hope for the program really was to see an increase in students that are seeing college as an option. Our hope is for students who thought that they couldn’t go to college could see it as an option now,” Eggenspiller said. “We wanted to open the door for more students and make college more attainable. We’re definitely pleased with the results so far. I think it’s doing what it was intended to do.”
Moore said he has run the math and the program will last beyond this generation.
“Interest earned from that $750,000 will last forever,” Moore said. “This isn’t a 5-year program, or a 10-year pilot, this is a lifelong pledge. I look at this as the greatest piece of work that I’ve ever been fortunate enough to be a part of.”
Eggenspiller said the students vary widely in the majors they are pursuing, including business administration, criminal justice, design technology, engineering technology, general studies, human services, welding, HVAC and more. She said students are allowed to continue receiving the scholarship as long as they maintain a 2.5 or better GPA, not drop out of classes, pursue a degree/certificate and continue to enroll each fall and spring term.
Of those students receiving Promise funding this past fall, 67% are white, 19% African American, 11% multi-race, and less than 1% American Indiana or Alaskan native, Eggenspiller said.
She said she plans to see the number of students participating in the Promise program to grow as word continues to spread.
Moore said what he looks forward to is the moment the first Promise students graduate with a college degree or certificate.
“That’s what I want to see – a kid holding that diploma who otherwise may not have gotten that opportunity,” Moore said.
He said he hopes this program helps local businesses by providing a bigger pool of college-educated potential employees.
