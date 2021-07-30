NEW ALBANY — Full weekend directional closures of the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled for late August and early September.
Westbound I-64 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.
Eastbound I-64 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.
The full directional closures will allow crews to set barrier wall, install temporary lane striping and construct the temporary pavement and crossovers for future phases of construction.
During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-264 westbound ramp to I-64 westbound will be closed along with the I-64 westbound exit to west Elm Street in Indiana. Motorists will be detoured onto I-264 in Kentucky and may exit at Bank Street if needed.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from west Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Motorists in Indiana on eastbound I-64 will be diverted to I-265. Local traffic will have access to the New Albany exit (Fifth Street/Spring Street). No traffic will be permitted east of the New Albany exit.
While the directional closures are in place, the preferred alternate route will be I-65 to I-265. The ramp improvements constructed in recent weeks at the I-65 / I-265 interchange and I-64 / I-265 interchange will provide additional lanes to accommodate increased traffic. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction and must provide a 28-day notice for the public to plan accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.