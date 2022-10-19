Residential Trick or Treat will be observed in Clark and Floyd counties on Monday, Oct. 31.
• Borden, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Charlestown, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Clarksville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Henryville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jeffersonville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• New Albany-Floyd County, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• Sellersburg, 6 to 9 p.m.
• Utica, 6 to 8 p.m.
A Haunted House
The Friends of Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, has been preparing this year’s haunted house for the past seven months, and it is sure to spook event the most skeptical participant.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased the day of the event at the ticketing booth. The haunted house opens at 7 p.m. and closes when the last guest leaves. It will be open Oct. 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29.
Malica Manor
Haunted attraction in Clarksville, Malice Manor, 640 Providence Way. Open Friday and Saturday, Oct 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission is $25 per person. For more information go to website MaliceManor.com
Cunningham Campers
Cunningham Campers and RVs, 2200 Addmore Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
This free event is specifically organized with kids in mind. Games, hot dogs, chips and candy.
Halloween Spooktacular
Community Music Alliance is hosting a fundraising open house event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 9 p.m.at its Community Music Center at 215 West Spring Street in New Albany.
The First Annual CMA Fundraising Spooktacular offers live music, a bargain instrument sale, a costume contest, games, refreshments, and even the chance to record a song in our recording studio. All music lovers and supporters are invited for a day of fun, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.
Community Music Alliance was founded on the understanding that the opportunity to enjoy music should be available to everyone, regardless of income, experience or personal connections. It does not charge for any of its programs but does ask that participants donate what they can afford. All proceeds raised will go to fund the existing programs, which include group music lessons, a recording studio, rehearsal space for bands, an orchestra, a choir, and free concerts for the community.
All Hallows Eve Celebration
The City of New Albany will sponsor an All Hallows Eve Celebration, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the New Albany Shoreline. Rain location will be State Street Parking Garage.
Schedule, 5 p.m., trunk or treat, 6:30 p.m., ghost stories and 7 p.m., Darshwood the Magician.
Jim Buckner Auto
Jim Buckner Auto, 125 Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, annual Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. at the auto dealership. Free to attend and fun for the entire family. Candy, cars, music, food plus the showroom will have a ghostly makeover. Prizes for the top three decorated vehicles of tents.
Youth Ministries of Grace Family Worship Church of God
Youth Community Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1544 Plank Rd., Jeffersonville. Event sponsored by Youth Ministries of Grace Family Worship Church of God.
Youth Link Southern Indiana
Youth Link Southern Indiana is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Youth Link Office, 1740 Williamsburg Drive, Suite G, Jeffersonville.
Youth Link is partnering with multiple businesses in the area to sponsor this event.
Eastside Christian Church
Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. All welcome. Join in on a fun safe Halloween celebration.
Halloween Squish Trick or Treat Meet
Halloween Squish Trick or Treat Meet for everyone in Southern Indiana who enjoys collecting and trading Squishmallows, 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at Greenway Park, 359 Market St., Charlestown. This event is for trading squishmallows and giving out candy.
Rainbow Dance Academy
Rainbow Dance Academy, 3310 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct., 23, 3 to 5 p.m. Public invited.
BIG FOUR BOO FEST
Big Four Boo Fest, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. Parents, bring your children to Historic Downtown Jeffersonville for this fun annual event. Children and parents walk the sidewalks through Big Four Station Park while downtown merchants give treats to the kids.
Prosser Candy & Careers
Prosser Career Education Center’s annual Candy and Careers night will be Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This free, drive-thru Trick or Treat experience will give children a chance to collect candy while learning more about the various programs Prosser offers.
Georgetown Parks Department
Georgetown Parks Department Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at Georgetown Park, 9100 Lois Lane, Georgetown. All invited.
Green Valley Care Center
Green Valley Care Center, 3118 Green Valley Rd., New Albany, Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center. Bring your children or grandchildren for candy. Dress in costume.
The Villages of Historic Silvercrest
The Villages of Historic Silvercrest, 1 Silvercrest Dr., New Albany, is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the campuses of The Villages of Historic Silvercrest.
Elwood Staffing
Elwood Staffing, 1401 Veteran’s Pwky., Clarksville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the facility. Public invited.
Trail & Treat, Candyland Event
Trail & Treat Candyland themed Halloween event, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, at Greenway Park, 359 Market St., Charlestown. The movie Cruella will be shown at 7 p.m. on the outdoor screen.
A kids’ pumpkin decorating contest for ages 18 and under will also be held with the winner receiving a trophy and a $50 gift card. Pumpkin entries must be dropped off at City Hall, 304 Main St., Charlestown, between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or judging.
Halloween Bash at the Library
Celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Enjoy Halloween-inspired arts and crafts, games, scary stories, and sweet treats. Children can pick up free goodie bags with candy, toys, and books. Interactive games and activities will include spider races, acorn bowling, paint-a-dot pumpkins, pumpkin pong, and a scavenger hunt.
Older children can explore a haunted walk through the stacks and listen to campfire stories in the dark. Tweens and adults can join in the fun by creating their own masquerade masks at the crafting station.
Costumes are welcome. Dress up and enter in the costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Age categories for the costume contest include birth to five years, six to 11 years, 12 to 18 years, and adults.
This free event is for all ages. The Halloween Bash is sponsored by The Friends of the Library, Kiwanis Club of Historic New Albany, Kroger, and Meijer.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct, 28, 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.
IUS FEST
Indiana University Alumni Association will sponsor an ISU Fest, Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the IU Southeast Campus, Grantline Rd., New Albany. Free admission and food, open to the public. Trunk or treat, carnival games, touch-a-truck, animal encounters, food trucks, cornhole tournament and volleyball game.
Hillside Fall Fest
Hillside Church, 4810 Grantline Rd., New Albany, will sponsor a Hillside Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Decorated trunks, lots of candy, food, inflatables and more, all free. Everyone welcome
Sellersburg Moose Lodge
Sellersburg Moose Family Center will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Moose Lodge, 1040 Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. Free and open to the public.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
Edwards United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk or treat, chili cook-off, door prizes, costume contest and more.
All Hallow’s Reformation Festival
Sovereign King Church is hosting a street festival at the corner of Chestnut and Walnut Streets in downtown Jeffersonville on Oct. 29 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The event, a cross between a Renaissance Fair, Trunk or Treat, and a church picnic will include free food, drinks, bouncy houses, and other family friendly activities. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact pastor Joseph Spurgeon at 812-946-4424.
Awesome Sports and Camps
Awesome Sports and Camps, 806 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor Trick or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. The fun and safe event will include candy, games and prizes. For more information, call 812-218-8000.
Eastern Heights Baptist Church
Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Rd., Jeffersonville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot.
First Christian Church, Borden
First Christian Church, 1532 W. Water St., Borden, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct., 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Join for food, fun, candy, crafts and a bounce house.
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market will sponsor a Craft Bazaar, Sunday, Oct. 30 during the booths’ final day of the season. Booths open 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Trick or Treating, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., no costume needed, all ages welcome .
Seasonal Veggies, Honey. Crafts, Essential Oils, Usborne Books, Woodworking and much more. Parking area next to 411 Lafollette Station Landmark Dental Care/across from McDonald’s off of Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy. 150 Floyds Knobs. Free parking/wheelchair accessible.
Hallelujah Carnival
Resurrection Life Church Hallelujah Carnival, Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the church, 2804 Blackiston Mill Rd., Clarksville. Please join for a safe and fun time for the entire family. Everything is free. Lots of candy, games, bouncies, food, face painting and prizes.
The big door prize drawings at at 5:50 p.m. Must be present to win.
Downtown Jeffersonville churches
Three Jeffersonville downtown churches are offering a co-operative Trunk or Treat experience for Jeffersonville children.
On Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. children in Halloween costumes will be able to receive treats from parishioners of First Presbyterian Church, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, and Wall St. United Methodist churches.
Members of each church will pass out wrapped candies from the trunks of their cars in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut Street (parking lot entrance off of Chestnut Street).
The event is free. In the event of rain, children and their parents are invited to come to the gym at First Presbyterian to receive their treats.
All Hallows’ Eve, or Halloween, is traditionally the evening before All-Saints Day, during which churches have often remembered the lives and contributions of the saints of the past.
For further information, please contact Sandy Locke, (502) 594-6148.
Henryville First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 110 S. Francke Rd., Henryville, will sponsor a Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in the church parking low
Halloween Block Party
The Uptown Center, behind New Albany High School at 824 Thomas St., New Albany, is hosting a Halloween Block Party, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at the Uptown Center.
For more information call 812-944-6448.
Evangel North Church
Evangel North Church, 1732 Thames Dr., Clarksville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Monday, Oct, 31 at 6 p.m. at the church.
Costume Carnival
The annual Costume Carnival, Floyd County’s safe alternative to trick or treating, will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
There will be a costume contest for all ages, win gift certificates and other great prizes.Trick or Treat at the many business donated stations. Join the fun at the outdoor stage to start your evening of entertainment.
For further information contact Pat Harrison 812-944-1111.
