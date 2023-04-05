NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council plans to partially fund a new boat for the New Albany Fire Department that will be used for water rescues.
On Monday, the council voted 8-0 in favor of the funding on the first and second readings. The allocation will provide $83,767 to the fire department for the new boat.
The funding will come from the city's Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) or Riverboat funds. The ordinance will be sent to a committee to determine which fund to use for the allocation, and the council will need to vote on a third and final reading for the funding to proceed.
New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot said in 2021 that the fire department applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency's Port Security Grant Program for the new boat. In November of last year, the department received $164,554 through the federal allocation, and the grant required a match from the City of New Albany.
Juliot said the fire department has used a boat in the past, but it has faced mechanical failures. He said the new boat can be easily repaired if punctured, and the department has completed "a lot of research" into selecting it.
He said the boat will be well-suited to navigate hazards on the Ohio River.
"[The water] fluctuates, there's debris you can't see under the water [and] there's a lot of hazards in that river," he said.
NAFD has completed water rescue training with all personnel, and they are certified in swift water rescue. The department will also complete more extensive training with the Coast Guard once they receive the boat.
"Safety is priority one when you're in the business of water rescue," Juliot said. "It's a dangerous business."
The boat has thermal imaging technology that will provide visibility at night, allowing them to see people or objects in dark or foggy conditions.
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner voiced his support for the funding, saying the boat is particularly needed as the City of New Albany adds paddling access as part of its ongoing Silver Creek Landing project, which includes a kayak launch on Silver Creek.
River Heritage Conservancy is also adding a public paddling launch site on Silver Creek as part of its Origin Park project. The launch is expected to open in the spring.
"I think [the boat] is great so we can get out there and help out," Turner said. "This is an easy one for us. This is what people pay for when you live in a city is protection."
Juliot said the boat will be stored at the NAFD's headquarters at Fourth Street and Spring Street, and it can be deployed for water rescue in less than three minutes.
New Albany City Councilman Adam Dickey said the New Albany Fire Department would be a "principal responder" outside the Coast Guard for the lower pool of the McAlpine Locks and Dam on the Ohio River.
"Absent this, we have a protection hole for the community on both sides of the river, really, and I think that's a pretty important aspect of this request is filling that hole," he said.
Juliot said NAFD would supplement rescue diving from the Louisville Fire Department.
"But at a half hour they stop, and then Louisville Police or Indiana DNR or State Police will come and they'll do the recovery, which will go up to so many days looking for a victim," he said. "We support them in that. We're not in the dive business. It's very expensive...."
"When Louisville fire or Louisville police respond, they have to come across the Sherman Minton with small boats and launch from ours, but we're in the water already on the scene in those instances."
