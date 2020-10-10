SOUTHERN INDIANA — They are projects designed to attract not only visitors, but to enhance the quality of life for those who call Southern Indiana home.
They include plans for a refurbished building near a new Floyd County industrial park that could be used to host events and public gatherings, the expansion of cultural and arts districts in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, a new roof on a second building at the Vintage Fire Museum and design work for Origin Park.
About $1.4 million in improvements and investments would be footed through a portion of taxes collected via hotel stays, but a decline in travel as a result of a global pandemic is making it difficult to finalize the process.
“It’s something we continue to work on but the whole issue of the bonds got held up by the financial implications of the pandemic,” said Jim Epperson, executive director of SoIN Tourism.
The organization has funded and assisted with some major improvements in Southern Indiana through what was largely a trailblazing program when it launched several years ago.
Using fees from hotel stays, the bureau has footed bonds to assist with projects throughout Southern Indiana through a capital improvement program. It’s a tactic used by many other tourism bureaus these days, but it was a fairly unique program when it began in Southern Indiana.
Since 1986, the bureau has funded about $8 million in projects including helping with the costs for multiple canopies for the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater and money toward Jeffersonville’s Riverstage.
The current slate of projects was approved by the tourism board in 2019. The board uses a local municipality or county government to serve as the bonding agency, and Floyd County volunteered for the duty for this cycle. The county had to establish an economic development commission for the bond, and on Tuesday, the Floyd County Commissioners finalized preparations for the bond issue.
But with the pandemic affecting travel, Epperson said it’s been difficult to find a bank willing to purchase the bond.
“Since the spring, we have been on hold trying to get a better picture of what our feedback and capacities look like,” he said. “We’re working on another set of data right now that we’re purchasing from an international hotel data company to give us projections over the next five years so we can give the bank a sense of what our income is going to look like through 2025.”
Epperson is optimistic that the bond will be purchased, but he’s realistic about the timing. He said there’s a better than 50% chance that a bond can be issued within the next year.
After losing a significant amount of business in April, May and June, Epperson said July was a good month on the tourism front as people were ready to get out after months of stay-at-home recommendations and guidelines.
“We’re better than I feared,” Epperson said. “I had some pretty grim projections when I put together our first budget revision back in early April.”
Along with the lack of leisure travel, Epperson said hotels have been hurt by a lack of business clientele. Companies have suspended travel or have shifted to conducting meetings virtually, he said.
“What we’re hearing from our national consultants is that we won’t be back to the kind of performance we had in 2019 until 2024,” Epperson said.
Floyd County is slated to receive $200,000 through the bond to rehabilitate a farmhouse on the Edwardsville site where Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus is being constructed. The plan is to convert the building and property into a place where events can be held and to host artisan and farmers markets. The plan is to title the facility The Whistle Stop Public Market.
“We’re looking at this as a place where the public can be and can have public events,” said Don Lopp, director of operations for Floyd County.
He echoed Epperson’s statements about the status of the project.
“We’re kind of in a holding pattern just because of the way revenues have gone due to COVID,” Lopp said.
The projects assisted through SoIN Tourism are intended to attract people to the area, and also to improve quality of life for those who live in Southern Indiana.
“A great place to visit is a great place to live,” Epperson said.
“That’s really our end game. Yes, we want to put heads in beds, but our role in economic development goes further than that not only in directly investing in projects that make it a cool place to be but in getting the word out and growing resident pride about the place they live in.”
