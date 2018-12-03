CHARLESTOWN – Every time Kara Whobrey closes her eyes, she says the horror replays once more as she remembers those traumatic moments.
There she is outside her home, holding a bundle of Christmas lights.
There’s her husband, Chad, up on a tall ladder that’s leaned up on their Skyline Acres home.
She’s feeding him the lights, and he’s stringing them up. They're having a wonderful time.
They were excited working to decorate the house to delight their two boys – Jake, 10, and Luke, 11 – when they came home from school.
She hears Chad telling her to stay out from under the ladder.
“If I go down, it would be bad,” he says.
A few minutes later, his words of caution turned into a horrible reality.
It all happened so fast. The ladder slipped somehow and fell flat to the ground with Chad on top of it.
He rode it all the way down as it crashed to the pavement, with his face and chest taking the brunt of the impact.
“I’m fine. I’m fine,” he kept telling her in the moments after the fall.
Kara panicked.
An RN who had worked numerous trauma scenes as a flight nurse on a helicopter, she fully knew he wasn’t fine.
Chad’s rapidly swelling face confirmed her immediate assessment of the situation.
He told her not to call 911, but she did anyway because he passed out.
From that moment forward, it was a blur for Kara.
Handling trauma as a nurse is one thing; watching her cherished husband become a trauma patient before her eyes was another, Kara said.
More memories flood her mind.
There she is alone outside caring for him until help arrived, worrying he might have a brain bleed while also protecting his spine to prevent paralysis.
There she is riding up front in the ambulance and looking back at Chad in fear, giving a report to the paramedics about her husband’s dire condition.
There she is at University of Louisville Hospital’s Room 9, with her knowing it is the trauma room where the worst of the worst injuries go in the region.
And there she is, seeing their distraught family. Their concerned friends. Their worried boys.
While the extent of his injuries are serious, Chad is expected to make a recovery. "It's truly a miracle," Kara said.
Chad has multiple facial fractures, fractures in his back and 10 fractured ribs. He has already had back surgery, but facial surgery is still to come when the swelling goes down.
“Every time I close my eyes, I just keep seeing it all over again. I know it’s my PTSD,” she said.
“But, he made it. I am just so grateful for that. I can handle the rest because he made it.”
They were so excited to have that same day off on Nov. 19. Life had been so busy for the two, with her now working as a VNA home-health nurse and Chad working as the retail manager for Kentuckiana Gun Store.
Getting the house decorated for the holidays was the making of a beautiful Christmas memory for this couple and their children who had been through so much in 12 months. Earlier in the year, Kara suffered a heart attack. Then, a month later, she had another.
Although she does find herself fatigued now more easily, Kara says she has finally recovered and life had started moving forward. Well, except for the fact Jake has been in a cast after a trampoline incident.
Still, life was getting on track, she said. But, Chad’s fall has significantly impacted the family yet again.
With Kara off to care for Chad at home until he can get back on his feet, the two are currently not working. As Christmas nears, they feel the stress of it all when thinking about presents for the holidays for the boys and bills needing to be paid in general.
Never ones to ask for help, the couple was focused on pressing through the hardship without involving anyone else until family and friends decided to step in and show love to a family who is quick to lavish love on others.
“They are such a wonderful and giving couple,” said their sister-in-law, Mackenzie Whobrey, who is married to Chad’s brother Adam.
“They would do anything for anyone, and so we all wanted to do something for them to help them through this time because they’d be the first to help someone else.”
The public is invited to attend a fundraiser to celebrate – and help – the Whobrey family from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. The event will take place at the Clark County Casting & Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive in Utica.
The fundraiser will include a raffle, as well as a silent and live auction. Also, a DJ and a cash bar are planned. All money raised will go directly to the Whobrey family. Tickets are $20 each for adults, which includes food and two raffle tickets. Kids are free.
Monetary donations, as well as raffle and auction contributions, can be dropped off to family friend Billy Scott at Scott Funeral Home. Also, those wanting to donate money to the cause using a credit card can contact Scott Funeral Home at (812) 283-8161. They will process the donations for the family at no cost.
MacKenzie said the couple shies away from receiving help, and tries to put a positive spin on it all. However, she said they deserve the extra love and support at the holidays – and their friends and family are happy to host this event for them.
“Chad and Kara always make the best out of every situation and this is no exception,” MacKenzie said. "But, you do what has to be done for the ones you love. No matter the circumstances.”
