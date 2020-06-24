NEW ALBANY — A Floyd County man is raising funds and accepting donations to help his brother-in-law after his home was destroyed by a fire early Father’s Day morning.
Tim Kamer’s brother, David Timmons, is from Floyd County, but resides in Buckner, Kentucky. Early Sunday morning, a fire quickly spread from his back deck all the way to the attic of his home, gutting the house and leaving Timmons and his three children with just the clothes on their backs.
Kamer said Timmons was awakened about 1:30 in the morning by a loud sound.
“He heard the noise and it wasn’t smoke alarms or anything like that, and he heard loud popping and saw bright lights,” Kamer said.
By the time he realized what was occurring, Kamer said it was too late.
“The entire house was engulfed and falling down,” he said.
Timmons quickly awakened his three children — ages 12, 9 and 7 — and got them to safety.
“They got out of the house literally with just the pajamas on their back,” Kamer said.
The fire destroyed the home. The blaze is still under investigation.
Kamer and his family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. A fundraising goal of $100,000 was set, and as of Wednesday afternoon, just a few days after the campaign began, almost $17,000 had been donated.
Kamer said Timmons and his family have been so stressed in dealing with the tragedy that he wanted to take care of the fundraising initiative. He said the response has been overwhelming, and not just in terms of monetary donations.
Some people have donated clothes and other items to help the family.
The link for the GoFundME page is https://www.gofundme.com/f/timmons-family-fire-relief-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip.
Kamer said those interested in donating toward the cause can also contact him via email at tkamer01@gmail.com.
