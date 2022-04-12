JEFFERSONVILLE — The daughter of a Jeffersonville Street Department employee who died last summer is trying to raise funds to purchase a headstone for her father’s grave.
Charles Ronald “Coop” Cooper worked for the city, between the sanitation and street departments, for 38 years. His daughter, Sharla Cooper, said that he was killed in August after being struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike.
Cooper said that her father still does not have a headstone for his grave. To help fund the purchase, Cooper started a GoFundMe at the beginning of April.
The fund goal is $4,800, to pay for the $4,400 headstone and GoFundMe fees. Anyone who wants to help but does not want to use GoFundMe can donate directly to the tombstone business. Cooper said those who don’t use GoFundMe can visit Indiana Monument Company at 701 Eastern Blvd., ask for Josh and let him know they want to donate to Charles Cooper.
“I feel like everyone deserves a tombstone…It’s just a hard time right now, so I’m just asking for a little bit of help to get everybody’s friend, which is Coop, a headstone,” she said.
The headstone will be made of a reddish stone, include his nickname “Coop,” a photo of him and a flower vase.
Cooper said she started the fundraiser because her father’s wife died two months after him, and the insurance policy is “a mess.” So she had the idea of the GoFundMe and reached out to her father’s co-worker, Damon Fields, to get his opinion.
“The co-worker was like ‘He would love that. The person that Coop was, he would love that. And everyone loved him,’” Cooper said.
Cooper is grateful to everyone who helped her and the family during this time.
“The city lost an amazing person. No matter what he was going through he always had a smile,” she said.
The city held a commemoration service after Coop’s death, and trucks and cars lined up along Tenth Street to give him a going-away celebration. In September, the city also unveiled “Coop Way” to honor him and his work for the city.
“At his funeral, there was so many people that came out to show him love and show us love. Jeffersonville made us feel amazing,” Cooper said.
The GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/8ceb4ce0.
