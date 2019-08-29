FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyds Knobs resident Kevin Kirchgessner has had a tough battle over the past few years, but family, friends and community members have stepped up to help him beat the odds.
Three years after he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a bicycle accident, a committee is presenting a benefit to raise money for his therapy expenses. The event, which includes a dinner and live/silent auctions, takes place Saturday at Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant.
Kevin, 40, wasn't expected to live after his 2016 accident, but over the past few years, he has made a dramatic recovery through therapy and rehabilitation. He has a wife, Jordan Kirchgessner, and a 9-year-old daughter, Molly, and he used to work as a financial adviser at Edward Jones.
For the past three months, he has been living in Carbondale, Ill., for extensive in-patient therapy at the NeuroRestorative, an after-hospital rehabilitation program for people with brain injuries. However, the therapy costs $22,500 a month — or $750 a day — and isn't covered under his insurance, so the family has had to use money from their savings and retirement accounts, Jordan said.
Floyds Knobs resident Laura Gettelfinger, one of the Kirchgessner's neighbors, is one of many community members organizing this Saturday's benefit. His family is there to help when there is a need in the community, she said, and they are just trying to "pay it forward."
"It's really about the fellowship and having time to spend together with family and friends," she said. "It's been pretty amazing and overwhelming with all the support that’s come from the community. We are blessed and honored to be able to have a part in this."
After three months living in Illinois for in-patient therapy, Kevin is excited to come home for the benefit, he said.
"I feel special — they're awesome," he said. "All my friends and family and neighbors are all awesome people, and we're lucky to live in Floyds Knobs like we do."
DEFYING EXPECTATIONS
On Sept. 25, 2016, Kevin was nearly finished cycling in the Harvest Homecoming Bicycle Tour when the accident occurred — he had just cycled by his own home, where Jordan and Molly offered him water. The accident occurred just minutes later, and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
He went through multiple brain surgeries and stayed in a coma for a couple of months. Two weeks after the accident, his family was presented with an "impossible" decision, Jordan said.
Doctors told his family that if Kevin hadn't opened his eyes after two weeks, they would need to decide whether to pull his life support. The night before they had to make that decision, she and Molly laid next to him in the hospital bed, and she received the sign she was looking for.
"I basically cried and begged Kevin, begged God, like 'I can’t make this decision, I need a sign,' and he opened his eyes," Jordan said. "He literally, in that moment, opened his eyes. And he wasn’t looking at me. He wasn’t awake, and he was still in a coma, but his eyes opened, and I knew that I could not let him go. That was the sign that I needed."
From there, they decided to just "hang on and fight," Jordan said. Several weeks later, he was transferred to Frazier Rehab, where he spent a total of 12 weeks at in-patient therapy.
Kevin's mother, Betty Kirchgessner, was with her son when he first spoke after his accident. He opened his eyes and said, 'hi, Mom."
"I wanted to go out and just scream it down the hallways of the hospital of the intensive care unit," she said.
Due to his brain injury, he lost about 15 years worth of memories, Jordan said, but his memory is improving as they share stories and photographs of his life before the accident.
"Interestingly enough, he doesn’t have any recollection of our life before," Jordan said. "He knew me, and he knew Molly, but he doesn’t remember getting married. He doesn’t remember dating. He doesn’t remember the birth of Molly. He remembers the stories that we tell him — he makes new memories. He’ll tell you, yeah, I remember our wedding, it was here at this place, but those are pictures we’ve shown him and memories we’ve shared with him."
Kevin's recovery has defied expectations in many ways throughout his months of therapy, including recovering his abilities to breathe, eat, walk and talk. Jordan said he is the "hardest-working, strongest-willed" person she has ever known, and when he sets a goal, he is going to smash it.
"He has made great strides," she said. "They said he would never walk and he would never talk, and over the course of the past three years he has learned how to walk, talk and interact because of all the therapy."
Kevin continued to recover until he "plateaued" last year, Jordan said. He was still facing a variety of issues related to his brain injury, so he went to NeuroRestorative in Illinois for comprehensive care focused on his individual needs. The therapy, which includes physical, occupational, speech, cognitive and neurobehavioral therapy, could continue for several more months.
Betty said every little milestone gave their family hope, and they all prayed for his continued recovery. Recently, when she visited her son at NeuroRestorative, she saw a big change — he was standing tall, and he had an air of confidence, she said.
"He's just meant to still be here," she said "I think he's meant for greater things yet, too. We don't know what it is yet, but I think there's greater things down the road that he will be doing."
Kevin said his current therapy has been a major help, particularly the counseling. The physical therapy has also helped him make significant improvements, and he has been walking much better since starting at NeuroRestorative.
Due to the extensive therapy, he feels like a "new man," he said, and he looks forward to coming home and getting his family back together.
"My main goal is to get things back to normal with me, my wife and my daughter — to live together and be grateful for each other and love each other," Kevin said.
