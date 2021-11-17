JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville business is spending the holiday season finding ways to help out and support the community.
TC’s Merchandise Pallet at 1414 E 10th St. will host a raffle Saturday to raise funds for a scholarship in honor of 15-year-old Kamm VanGilder, who died from an accidental gunshot wound in October.
The local business owner, David Wooten, said that his 9-year-old son played baseball with VanGilder’s little brother, and he just wanted to do something helpful for the family.
“Every time we can help, we try to do something,” Wooten said, noting that even though his family did not know the VanGilders well, he knew they were really nice people.
After hearing about VanGilder’s passing, Wooten reached out to the family to see if there was a way he could be of service, and when given the OK he moved forward with a fundraiser.
Wooten said VanGilder’s uncle told him that the raised funds would go toward a scholarship in VanGilder’s name.
The funds will be raised from a raffle, offering up a PlayStation 5, a Dell laptop as well as a 24-inch television. Tickets can be bought in the store for $10 each or three for $25, up until the raffle begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. The raffle will be shown on the store’s Facebook live.
Wooten said as of Wednesday they had already sold about 60 to 70 tickets.
Along with the funds from the raffle, the store will be donating 20% of the sales made between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 to the scholarship fund.
For Christmas time, TC’s Merchandise Pallet will be trying to help up to 50 families by providing them with a food basket and $200 worth of merchandise. The families are either nominated by customers or the business contacts local homeless shelters and charities to find families in need.
Last year, the store was able to help 25 families by bringing them in the store while it was closed to the public, and allowing them to select up to $200 worth of items. Each family also received a basket of food for the holidays.
Wooten said that they are able to bring in more families this year because he has had friends that have donated money to take care of a number of families.
Wooten has also received help from the community for the food baskets the families are given. Mike Wilson, with Jeffersonville’s Taggart Insurance Center, provided the food in 2020 and agreed to do the same for this year, with the help of donations from Kroger.
This is the fourth year that Wooten and the store have elected to help families during the holidays in this way.
“It’s a blessing to us to be able to do something like that,” Wooten said.
Wooten said that some of the inspiration for this act of charity came from his son, who is passionate about helping people who are homeless.
“He comes over and he really enjoys it,” Wooten said of his son and the holiday event, “It’s a big encouragement for my son.”
