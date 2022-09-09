CLARKSVILLE — There’s been some buzz about the construction happening at the former Sears store in Green Tree Mall.
Crews are working diligently on the façade of the old department store to get it ready to house another tenant that’s the first of its kind in Southern Indiana.
Furniture store Furniture Fair plans to open its first Southern Indiana location in that space.
“We are excited to welcome Furniture Fair to Green Tree Mall,” said Green Tree Mall General Manager Chris Cullen. “They will be a fantastic addition to our center and with all the new housing under construction in our area, they are an especially great fit for our community.”
The company is based out of the Cincinnati area and has been family-owned since 1963. It mostly operates stores in the Cincinnati; Dayton, Ohio and the Northern Kentucky area.
There is one location in Louisville at 9132 Taylorsville Road.
The Clarksville Sears closed in 2017 after nearly 50 years in business. The Green Tree Mall location was one of 35 Kmarts and eight Sears to close that year. Of those locations, two other Sears stores and three Kmarts closed in the Indiana and Kentucky region.
The HHGregg store also closed in 2017 in nearby Riverfalls Mall in Clarksville.
Sears was one of the anchor stores at Green Tree Mall. It was built in 1966, with the intention of the mall opening later. The mall opened in 1968.
A building permit for non-structural demolition was applied for at the location on Aug. 22. The town granted it on Aug. 30.
New tenants have been moving into the mall and its surrounding properties within the past year.
The Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy Fun Zone, Chicago City Pizza, Cozy Cloud and Beyond Vision barbershop all opened within the past 12 months. A Little Free Library is also open at the mall along with Royal Couture Treats Boutique.
A new Planet Fitness and At Home store have also recently opened near Green Tree Mall.
The News and Tribune reached out to Furniture Fair for comment but hadn’t heard back as of publication time.
