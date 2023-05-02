NEW ALBANY — Incumbent Jeff Gahan defeated challenger Dylan Rash in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New Albany mayor.
Gahan received a little more than 79% of the vote, garnering 1,213 votes to Rash’s 322. Gahan, who is seeking his fourth term as New Albany mayor, advances to face Republican Ed Clere in the November general election. Clere was unopposed in the primary.
Turnout was low for the municipal primary with few contested races. There were 2,258 ballots cast out of 25,949 registered municipal voters, a turnout of 8.70% according to the unofficial results from the Floyd County Clerk’s Office.
In the only other contested New Albany primary race, Christopher Fitzgerald defeated Ken Brooks in the Democratic contest for the city council District 4 seat. Fitzgerald received 110 votes to Brooks’ 87.
