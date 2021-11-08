NEW ALBANY — Tim Kron, a 34-year firefighter with the New Albany Fire Department, has been appointed as the new deputy fire chief after a recent retirement.
Kron joined the New Albany Fire Department in 1987, and has served in multiple roles with the department including as a captain as well as EMS Battalion Chief. He had previous experience working in the emergency room at Floyd Memorial Hospital, and has been serving with the Floyd County Health Department as the emergency preparedness coordinator. Kron has been instrumental in implementing the local COVID-19 vaccination program.
Kron is a third-generation firefighter with the New Albany Fire Department. His grandfather served as Chief of the department before his retirement, and Kron’s father retired as an assistant chief. Kron has three children — two daughters and one son, who is now a fourth-generation firefighter with New Albany.
“I welcome Tim Kron’s experience and expertise to the deputy chief’s job in the New Albany Fire Department,” said Mayor Jeff Gahan. “I appreciate him stepping up to this vitally important role in service to the Fire Department and to the citizens of New Albany.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.