NEW ALBANY — New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release that city government is focused on assisting local restaurants and shops through this difficult time. He visited numerous restaurants, bars, and shops in New Albany over the past few days to offer city support and keep lines of communication open.
Many New Albany restaurants are transitioning to carry out/curbside pickup models as they remain closed to dine-in customers due to the coronavirus.
According to the statement issued by the city, if you are a food and beverage industry worker who has been laid off due to the impact of the current COVID-19 situation and need information on filing for unemployment benefits, contact the Department of Workforce Development at 1-800-891-6499. You can also use the following link to file from home: https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm
If you are a small business owner, you may qualify for current Disaster Recovery Assistance programs. The federal government has allocated $50 billion to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for these Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
If your business has, or you anticipate will, be impacted by COVID-19, complete this form at your earliest convenience: www.isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness
“If your business or your employment has been impacted by COVID-19, please utilize these resources to begin the process of getting the aid you need during this difficult time,” Gahan said. “I will continue to urge state and federal leaders to provide more assistance to those most impacted by this pandemic. We will get through this together.”
