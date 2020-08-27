NEW ALBANY — Mayor Jeff Gahan has announced he will attend the Thursday, Aug. 27 Climate Leadership Summit.
According to a news release, the event is a one-day virtual summit “designed to help Indiana mayors and leaders prepare for the changing climate.”
The summit is slated to include presentations from Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute and Purdue University’s Climate Change Research Center.
“It’s time for New Albany to become more active on this issue,” Gahan said in the news release.
“Protecting the environment for future generations has always been important to me. Climate change is a pressing issue that requires action and planning now.”
Gahan touted the addition of bike lanes throughout the city and efforts to keep stormwater free of pollution as some of the ways his administration is helping with environmental issues.
Gahan also pointed out an initiative to create a tree management plan. It started in 2017 with an inventory of the city’s tree canopy, and the plan was released the following year. The plan includes planting more trees in New Albany.
In the news release, local climate activist Heather Swinney thanked Gahan for planning to attend the conference. She is the co-founder of Citizens’ Climate Lobby New Albany.
Swinney said climate change remains an issue though many are focused on COVID-19 and the upcoming presidential election.
“Whether we are paying attention or not, carbon emissions are continuing to climb and so are temperatures,” Swinney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.