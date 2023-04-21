FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan has expressed support for the potential annexation of Pine View Government Center in Floyd County as county officials contemplate the future of government buildings.
Over the years, county leaders have discussed the possibility of the City of New Albany annexing Pineview to allow more Floyd County government functions to move into the building on Corydon Pike. On Thursday, Gahan addressed the matter in an email to the Floyd County Commissioners.
In his letter, Gahan said the voluntary annexation "could be beneficial to all parties involved," noting that it would allow offices such as the county clerk and recorder to move from the City-County Building to Pine View and free up additional space for the county government.
Under state law, certain public offices must remain within the county seat, meaning constitutional offices in Floyd County need to stay within New Albany city limits.
The Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners addressed the possibility of voluntary annexation Friday at a joint meeting. County officials are debating how to move forward with renovations of the City-County Building at Hauss Square and the possible relocation of government offices.
Tim Kamer, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, told the News and Tribune that he will reach out to Gahan to "get a better understanding of what the proposal is" and to "see what the agreement and contract are that he's looking to do."
The council and commissioners will then decide whether to move forward with the proposed annexation. Kamer feels the annexation would be beneficial for Floyd County.
"There is no harm in having Pine View annexed into the city," he said. "It gives the county a lot of options if we need just interim solutions. It would definitely facilitate that process."
The council and commissioners are considering the purchase of downtown New Albany buildings for government offices, including the First Financial Bank building at 100 E. Spring St. and the White House building at 222 Pearl St.
The Floyd County Commissioners have approved letters of intent to purchase both buildings, taking the properties off the market as the county considers a potential purchase. However, the county has made no formal commitment to buy either property.
Over the next few months, the commissioners will do their "due diligence to see what can we do, what are the options, what construction do we have to do [and] what parking options do we have," Kamer said.
Gahan said his letter was written in response to Floyd County's potential purchase of the downtown buildings, saying he believes the Pine View annexation would be a "more appropriate and economical solution."
"As I am sure you are also aware while doing your due diligence, the cost of purchasing the properties (which was stated to be potentially in the millions) will only increase with the costs of renovations and furnishings," he wrote. "In addition, one of the proposed locations will create parking problems for local businesses and displacement of potential revenue-generating other businesses."
The mayor said Pine View has "served the County well and we expect it to see new growth and improvements should it be annexed into the city."
"Annexing Pine View and maintaining County government presence at the current location will continue to provide stability to that area and be a more financially feasible plan," Gahan said. "Additionally, it will not require moving expenses or tax increases to the citizens when compared to purchasing new buildings and renovating for operations."
"After we clear this hurdle, we can all then re-focus on potential plans of restoring the former City-County Building into a Judicial Center and make it a symbol of justice for all."
Kamer said he wants to consider the moving of both administrative functions and courts into Pine View if it is annexed, but several officials at Friday's meeting took issue with moving judicial functions into the space.
Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said it would be "problematic" to move courts into Pine View, and Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel said the location of the Floyd County Open Door Youth Shelter at Pine View makes it a "non-starter."
"I don't think you're going to be able to have courts and a youth shelter together," Striegel said. "The courts can't be here."
CONSIDERING THE OPTIONS
On Friday, the council and commissioners discussed options for the budget and financing of renovations to the City-County Building.
County officials agree that renovations are needed at the aging City-County Building, but there have been many disagreements on the details, including the scope and financing of the project.
In March, the commissioners ended an agreement with project partners for the judicial center project after previous plans failed to move forward with the Floyd County Council.
Denise Konkle, president of the Floyd County Council, said the county is looking at a cost of up to $35 million for the total building project, including the renovation of the City-County Building and relocation of administrative functions.
The council will consider the financing option at an upcoming meeting. Konkle said if the county issued bonds for the $35 million over 25 years, it would involve an annual $2.8 million bond payment.
The Floyd County Commissioners will consider the adoption of a cumulative capital development (CCD) tax, which would generate $1.6 million annually for the county, Konkle said.
Kamer said the CCD tax would add up to $48 a year for a median household income. For a $225,000 home, it would cost about $3 a month, according to projections from the Reedy Financial Group.
The tax would generate a "substantial amount of revenue with a very light impact relative to the [Local Income Tax]," Kamer said.
The Floyd County Commissioners will work with the Reedy Financial Group as the board considers the CCD tax, and there will be several public meetings before a final vote.
Konkle said the county could pay for part of the bond by using the interest generated from the Floyd County Legacy Foundation.
"[The foundation produces] an interest rate every year that we can use however we see fit, and what we want to do is use that rate that we get from those monies to make up the rest of the payment from that bond," she said. "That would be our part in sharing the burden of doing this complete project."
Floyd County Councilman Danny Short expressed reservations about the financing plan presented at Friday's meeting. He worries that advertising that the county will pay "up to $35 million" for the project will prevent the county from receiving lower bids.
"We know we're going to have to do something with this building," Short said. "I guess I'm approaching it from more of a business and market standpoint than saying, hey, we're a government entity, and we're willing to spend $35 million because when we do that, we're gonna get 35 million dollar bids. I'm more in favor of saying, this is what we need, what's your price for doing this work."
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger questioned why the county is not going to the constituents to ask for a referendum on the project, saying he views the cost as having a significant impact on taxpayers.
Kamer said he does not believe a referendum would be a solution for the building project, referencing costs of maintaining the City-County Building without the renovation.
"Because if we do nothing, the [New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority] has already told us we're going to come to you every year and ask for a million dollars to update the system," he said. "We know that putting things through referendums the vast majority of the time is going to fail."
The Floyd County Commissioners are issuing requests for proposals (RFPs) to seek a company that can handle preliminary aspects of the City-County Building renovation, including a needs assessment and collection of feedback from stakeholders.
This process would lead to a secondary RFP, which would involve a build-operate-transfer (BOT) process to renovate the building, according to Kamer.
Konkle said the county has reached a "new road" in the building project, and she feels "it's a good one."
"I think we're going to get to where we need to be," she said. "I hope we can start construction by the end of the year. That might be a little bit aggressive, but I think we have a way forward now, and I feel good about the process at this point."
